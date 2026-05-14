Arab-Israeli charged with espionage for Iranian intelligence

Israeli prosecutors on Thursday indicted an Arab-Israeli citizen accused of carrying out espionage on behalf of Iran during the war with the Islamic Republic.

The suspect, identified as Ahmad Daas, a resident of the central Arab-Israeli city of Tira, was arrested in a joint operation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police, the two agencies said in a statement.

Prosecutors allege Daas maintained contact with a “hostile operative while the State of Israel is at war.” The suspect allegedly shared photos and coordinates of sensitive security sites in Israel, which the indictment said had the potential to “seriously harm the security of the state and the safety of its citizens.”

Prosecutors filed a “serious indictment” against the suspect on Thursday following the conclusion of the investigation, the statement added.

The ISA and Israel Police described the case as part of repeated efforts by “hostile intelligence and terrorist elements” to recruit Israeli citizens to carry out activities aimed at harming the Jewish state’s security.

“Israel’s security agencies, including the Shin Bet and the Israel Police, again warn Israeli citizens and residents against maintaining contact with foreign operatives and carrying out missions on their behalf,” they stated. “All security and law enforcement bodies will act to prosecute with full severity all those involved in such activity.”

Attempts by the Iranian intelligence agencies to recruit Israelis have intensified over the past year, and in particular since “Operation Rising Lion” in June 2025.

Since the 12-day war last June, the police and the ISA have exposed dozens additional Iranian-related espionage cases, resulting in serious indictments.

Earlier this year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered legal proceedings to begin to revoke the citizenship of Israelis convicted of spying for Iran during the war, in what officials described as an unprecedented move that will apply to all Israeli citizens.

The directive, issued with the backing of Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, instructs law-enforcement authorities to pursue citizenship revocation once legal proceedings are complete and a final, binding conviction has been handed down for serious espionage offenses carried out on behalf of the Islamic Republic.