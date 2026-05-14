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WATCH: Israeli security forces seize pipe bombs in Samaria raid

Police arrested one suspected terrorist during the operation in Al-Jib.

May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Border Police forces with pipe bombs discovered during an overnight raid in Al-Jib, just north of Jerusalem, May 14, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel Border Police forces with pipe bombs discovered during an overnight raid in Al-Jib, just north of Jerusalem, May 14, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit.
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

Israel Border Police officers seized 14 pipe bombs during an intelligence-led counter-terror raid in Al-Jib, a Palestinian village just north of Jerusalem, the force said on Thursday.

Police arrested one suspected terrorist, a 29-year-old resident of the nearby city of Ramallah in Samaria, according to the statement.

“Forces entered the village accompanied by drones, a police dog handler and bomb disposal experts. The officers surrounded the building where the suspect was located, arrested him and conducted a search of the premises,” it stated.

All IEDs were defused at the scene by Israel Police bomb disposal experts in a controlled explosion, added the statement.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, per the group’s annual report.

The findings, which were cross-checked against official data from the Jewish state’s security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 attacks with fire bombs, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 attacks involving explosives, and 19 shootings.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
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