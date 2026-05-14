Three civilians wounded as Hezbollah drone hits near Rosh Hanikra in the Galilee

An explosive drone launched by Hezbollah terrorists hit in the Rosh Hanikra area, near the Lebanon border in the Western Galilee on Thursday, wounding three civilians, one critically.

Dr. Tzvi Sheleg, deputy director of the Galilee Medical Center, confirmed that three casualties were evacuated to the Nahariya hospital.

“One is in critical condition, suffering from shrapnel injuries and very severe internal trauma,” Sheleg said in a video statement, adding that the victim was rushed to the operating room.

The second casualty was moderately wounded by shrapnel and was undergoing scans, he said. A third person sustained light injuries.

Sheleg said the injuries appeared to have been caused by an explosion and included blast and shrapnel wounds.

Separately in the Eastern Galilee, the Israeli military said in an initial statement that it fired an interceptor at a suspected aerial target from Lebanon near Kibbutz Misgav Am in the Galilee Panhandle, with the outcome under review, while another alert in the nearby Mevo’ot Hermon region ended without injuries.

Overnight, the IDF said it intercepted another aerial target in Southern Lebanon without activating air-raid sirens and reported additional Hezbollah fire, including an anti-tank missile and mortar shells, that struck near Israeli troops operating there without causing casualties.

The attacks by the Iranian-backed terrorist group violate “ceasefire understandings,” the IDF stressed.

The statements followed Israeli strikes Wednesday on Hezbollah weapons depots, launchers and infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, which the IDF said were used to plan attacks on Israeli forces and territory.

The army added that troops from its 91st “Galilee” Division continue ground operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure, reporting that since the start of the operation, more than 400 terrorists have been eliminated and over 1,000 weapons seized.

“Soldiers from the Shahaf Unit identified and eliminated more than 120 terrorists through precise, rapid operations and dismantled dozens of terror infrastructures, including Hezbollah terror headquarters,” the IDF said.

The 869th “Shahaf/Seagull” Field Intelligence Battalion is part of the 91st Division.

The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire went into effect on April 16 under a U.S.-brokered truce aimed at halting the renewed fighting that erupted in March 2026. The ceasefire has been shaky, as the IDF responds to continued Hezbollah attacks, amid ongoing U.S.-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon.