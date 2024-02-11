JNS
This 2024 - Let's Win the Battle of Headlines
Israeli wounded in Jerusalem stabbing attack

The suspected assailant was reportedly "neutralized."

The scene of a stabbing attack at the entrance of Jerusalem's Old City, Feb. 11, 2024. Photo by Oz Faber/TPS
(February 11, 2024 / JNS)

An Israeli police officer was lightly wounded in an attempted stabbing at one of the entrances to Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday night, medical officials said.

According to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical service, the officer sustained light wounds to his leg in the incident, which took place near the city’s Lion’s Gate.

The assailant was neutralized by Israeli security forces on the scene. His condition was not immediately clear.

First responders on the scene of an attempted Palestinian stabbing attack in Jerusalem, Feb. 11, 2024. Credit: TPS.

Also on Sunday night, a Palestinian terrorist attempted to stab Israel Defense Forces soldiers at the Hussan Junction near the ultra-Orthodox city of Beitar Illit in Judea.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the terrorist was neutralized, the IDF said.

On Dec. 28, two Israelis were wounded in a stabbing at the Mizmoriya checkpoint near Bethlehem, just south of Jerusalem. MDA paramedics treated a 20-year-old woman in serious condition and a 25-year-old man in moderate condition at the scene.

On Nov. 30, terrorists killed three Israelis and wounded six other people in a shooting at the main entrance to Jerusalem.

Two weeks earlier, Hamas terrorists shot and killed an Israeli soldier and wounded five other members of the security forces near the “tunnel road” checkpoint between Gush Etzion and the capital city.

On Nov. 6, an Israel-American Border Police officer was killed in a terrorist stabbing near Herod’s Gate to Jerusalem’s Old City. Another officer was moderately wounded in the attack.

