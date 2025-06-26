Israeli minister: Jews should leave UK unless government changes

( June 26, 2025 / European Jewish Press)

“British Jews should leave the U.K. unless the government changes, and the Labour Party is responsible for fueling antisemitism across the country,” Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism told the Daily Mail on Tuesday.

“Without a dramatic change of course by Britain’s political leadership, I see no future for Jewish life in England,” he said.

“My recommendation to Jews in the U.K. is to consider leaving and make aliyah to the Land of Israel,” Chikli added.

He recently gave the same advice to the Jews of Belgium.”

He added that Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s party is one of the most hostile “we have ever known” toward Israel.

“Imposing sanctions on Israeli elected officials whose views the Labour Party dislikes crosses every red line between friendly nations,’’ Chikli said, referencing British measures against Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar.

He added that this “hostile policy” toward Israel was “driven by simple electoral arithmetic.”

Starmer “knows full well that England’s Hamas sympathizers are a significant part of his base,” Chikli added.

A government spokesman quoted by the Daily Telegraph said: “The Jewish community plays a vital role in our society and we are proud to celebrate and honor its rich history and unwavering contribution to our national life. We are firmly committed to tackling antisemitism in all its forms and will continue to support and protect Jewish communities across the country.”

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.