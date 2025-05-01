Israel’s population tops 10 million ahead of 77th Independence Day

( May 1, 2025 / JNS)

As Israel geared up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, data released by the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday revealed that the country’s population has reached 10.094 million. This marks a growth of 135,000 people (1.4%) since last year’s holiday.

Of the total population, 7.73 million (77.6%) are Jews or classified as “others,” including non-Arab Christians and individuals without religious classification. Arab citizens account for 2.11 million (20.9%), while foreign workers make up 248,000 (2.5%). In the past year, some 174,000 babies were born, 28,000 new immigrants arrived, and 50,000 people died. The number of Israelis living abroad resulted in a net negative immigration balance of 56,000.

Since the state’s founding in 1948, when the population stood at 806,000, Israel has grown more than twelvefold. More than 3.5 million immigrants have arrived, nearly half of them since 1990. Around 45% of the global Jewish population now resides in Israel, with about 80% of Israeli Jews having been born in the country.

Looking ahead, Israel’s population is projected to reach 15.2 million by its 100th Independence Day in 2048.

The nation remains demographically young, with 27% of residents under age 14 and 13% aged 65 and older.