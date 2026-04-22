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News   Israel News

IDF chief: Years of war have reshaped Israel’s security

120 soldiers honored at President’s Residence ceremony marking 78th Independence Day.

Apr. 22, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF chief: Years of war have reshaped Israel’s security

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IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir at a ceremony honoring 120 outstanding soldiers at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, April 22, 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir at a ceremony honoring 120 outstanding soldiers at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, April 22, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( Apr. 22, 2026 / JNS )

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said “prolonged years of fighting have reshaped Israel’s security and fortified our existence,” speaking at the President’s Outstanding Soldiers Ceremony for Israel’s 78th Independence Day.

The ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, recorded earlier this week and broadcast on Wednesday, honored 120 outstanding soldiers and officers from across the IDF.

President Isaac Herzog presented certificates and pins to the honorees, recognizing excellence, dedication, professionalism and responsibility.

The event was attended by Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, senior military leadership and the families of the recipients.

This marked the third consecutive year the ceremony has taken place during ongoing fighting, with all of the honorees having served in operational roles during the war.

Of the 120 recipients, 69 are men and 51 are women, including 18 officers. Sixty-seven serve in combat roles, two in combat support positions and 51 in rear-echelon roles.

The Association for the Wellbeing of Israel’s Soldiers awarded academic scholarships to the honorees, including financial grants and iPads to assist with studies following their discharge.

In remarks at the ceremony, Herzog highlighted the unique circumstances facing the current generation of soldiers.

“In a normal year, an outstanding soldier rises above all others; in wartime, they do so under fire,” Herzog said. “You are fighting the battles that future generations will study.”

He added: “We all grew up on stories of heroism, but this generation surpasses them all.”

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