Guide for Yom Kippur 2024

As Yom Kippur 2024 approaches this evening, Jews worldwide prepare for the most solemn day in the year.

This guide provides essential information on fasting times, prayer schedules and customs associated with the Day of Atonement, offering practical and spiritual insights for observant Jews and those interested in understanding the holiday.

Yom Kippur 2024 is observed from Friday, Oct. 11, to Saturday, Oct. 12.

Fasting times:

Fasting start times on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 (ninth of Tishrei 5785):

Jerusalem: 5:35 p.m. Tel Aviv: 5:52 p.m.

Fasting end times on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 (10th of Tishrei 5785):

Jerusalem: 6:47 p.m. Tel Aviv: 6:49 p.m.

Yom Kippur prayers and prayer times 2024:

Kol Nidre and Aravit: Immediately after the start of the fast. Shacharit: On the morning of Yom Kippur, after sunrise. Musaf: After the morning prayer. Mincha: In the afternoon. Neilah: In the last hours of the fast, before nightfall.

Preparing the body before the fast:

Ideally, preparation for the fast begins a few days before Yom Kippur. It’s important to drink enough water (at least 12 cups a day) so that the body doesn’t enter the fast in a state of partial dehydration.

Additionally, it’s advisable to gradually reduce the consumption of caffeine and sweetened drinks in the days leading up to the fast to avoid headaches or feelings of fatigue. Balanced meals containing complex carbohydrates, proteins, and vegetables can help the body get through the fast more easily.

How and what to eat in the meal before the Fast (Seudah Hamafseket):

Eat a balanced meal, until you’re full, but avoid overeating.

Eat in the afternoon rather than right before the fast to avoid feeling heavy during the fast.

Include a mix of carbohydrates (such as rice or pasta), protein (chicken, meat or fish), fat (for example tahini or avocado), and raw or cooked vegetables.

Avoid desserts—cakes, fruits and sugary foods—as they tend to increase hunger and thirst later.

For vegetarians and vegans, it’s important not to skip protein. Consider eating dishes with tofu, lentils or chickpeas.

Answers to common questions:

How many candles are lit on Yom Kippur Eve? On Yom Kippur Eve, it is customary to light two candles.

Is it permissible to brush your teeth on Yom Kippur? According to Jewish law, it is forbidden to brush teeth on Yom Kippur, due to the concern of swallowing water. If necessary, one can use a small amount of water and ensure it is not swallowed.

Is it permissible to shower on Yom Kippur? On Yom Kippur, it is forbidden to bathe, except for washing hands with cold water up to the knuckles for hygienic purposes only.

When is the shofar blown on Yom Kippur? The shofar blowing on Yom Kippur is one of the central moments of the holy day, symbolizing the end of the fast and the conclusion of the Day of Judgment. The shofar is blown after the Neilah prayer, at the end of the fast, when the stars have already come out.

Who is exempt from fasting?

Pregnant women: A woman with a normal pregnancy is required to fast. However, if she experiences severe headaches or vomiting, she may drink in small amounts. If this is insufficient, she is allowed to drink freely. In the case of regular contractions or water breaking, she is permitted to drink freely, and if necessary, to eat as well.

Postpartum women: A woman who has given birth within 72 hours before Yom Kippur is not required to fast. If the birth occurred within seven days of the fast, and she or her doctor advises it, she should drink and eat in small portions. If this is not enough, she can eat and drink normally.

Miscarriage: A woman who has had a miscarriage after 40 days of pregnancy is considered to have the status of a woman who has given birth for the purposes of the fasting laws.

Nursing women: If there is concern that fasting might reduce milk production for the baby, a nursing mother may drink in small amounts.

Medical professionals: Nurses and doctors in emergency departments, if fasting impairs their professional performance due to difficult conditions (masks, cumbersome attire), are permitted to drink in small amounts in cases of weakness or decreased functioning.

Patients in danger: A patient whose life is in danger must eat and drink immediately, without needing to consult a rabbi. Even in cases of possible danger, one must eat immediately.

Patients not in danger: Patients who are not in immediate danger but feel that fasting may put them at risk are allowed to eat and drink in small portions.

Portions for eating and drinking: For those who need to eat or drink in small portions, they may eat about 30 cc/1 ounces of food every seven minutes and drink about 40 cc/1.35 ounces every seven minutes.

Faster drinking intervals: In cases where small portions of drinking are insufficient, it is preferable to drink at shorter intervals, every four minutes, or even every five seconds if necessary. This is preferable to continuous drinking.

After eating: After a patient has eaten or drank, if they no longer need to continue eating to avoid danger, they must stop, even in small portions.

Medications: A patient who is not in danger may take dry medications without water if necessary.

Fasting for those not in danger: A patient who is not in danger is required to fast as usual, aside from minor headaches or general weakness. In cases of doubt, it is advisable to consult a doctor.

Eating on Yom Kippur with permission: Someone who is permitted to eat on Yom Kippur should wash their hands normally up to the wrist, rather than just up to the knuckles.

No IV on the fast: A healthy person is not allowed to receive an IV on Yom Kippur to ease the difficulty of fasting.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.