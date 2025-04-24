Inaugural JNS Policy Summit to address Israel’s pressing strategic issues

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

The inaugural JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on April 27-28 will convene the most influential leaders and decision-makers to address the critical issues shaping Israel’s future and role in the global arena.

Government officials, policymakers, diplomats, security experts, pro-Israel organization leaders and influencers will hold vital discussions aimed at addressing Israel’s challenges and opportunities in a post-Oct. 7 world.

Among the top Israeli leaders slated to address the conference are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli and Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon.

U.S. speakers will include Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee; Victoria Coates, vice president of the Heritage Foundation and former deputy national security adviser to President Donald Trump; Kiron Skinner, former director of policy planning staff of the United States; Pastor John Hagee, founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel; Mark Levin, host of The Mark Levin Show, “Life, Liberty & Levin”; and Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America.

Other pro-Israel luminaries who will address the conference are Caroline Glick, international affairs adviser to the Israeli prime minister; Melanie Phillips, JNS senior contributing editor; Col. Richard Kemp, CBE, former British Army Commander; Eugene Kontorovich, professor of International Law, George Mason University; and British barrister and international law expert Natasha Hausdorff.

The summit will provide a premier platform for thought leaders to chart a path forward—one that ensures Israel remains a military, economic and moral superpower on the global stage.

Through strategic dialogue and high-level engagement, this summit will play a pivotal role in shaping the policies that can define Israel’s next chapter.

Day 1 (Sunday, April 27) will feature Forum Speaker Panels on topics ranging from the future of the U.S.-Israel relationship to combating antisemitism. That will be followed by the Opening Plenary and an exclusive Diplomatic Evening Reception, officially marking the commencement of this historic gathering.

Day 2 (Monday, April 28) will include a morning and afternoon plenary, additional Forum Speaker Panels covering topics including extending sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, changing Jewish philanthropic priorities and restarting Israel’s economy, followed by a Closing Cocktail Dinner Reception.