Yossi Hollander warns foreign influence campaigns threaten Israel and the West

“TALX” with Alex Traiman is a JNS TV series where Alex Traiman, CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), conducts in-depth interviews with influential figures in politics, diplomacy and Jewish affairs. The show provides viewers with insightful discussions on critical topics such as Israel’s geopolitical strategies, U.S.-Israel relations and global Jewish issues.

This episode features strategic thinker Yossi Hollander discussing foreign influence campaigns targeting Israel and the West, the growing threat of information warfare, the risk of losing U.S. support and the need for a coordinated strategy to counter these threats.