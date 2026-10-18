The Green Party’s anti-Zionism resolution and the fight over Jewish identity

Israel
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Defense and Security
Israeli Foreign Policy
Israeli Politics and Knesset
Israeli Elections 2026
Judea and Samaria
Gaza Strip
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‘Do not test us': Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies during eastern border visit
Israel is building a barrier as part of efforts to bolster border defenses.
Oct. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
In Azerbaijan, Herzog urges broader peace despite terror
Cooperation cannot thrive with boycotts, said the Israeli president, who met Bahraini and Chinese foreign ministers on the sidelines of a pan-Asian conference in Azerbaijan.
Oct. 15, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israel News
‘Hold a Kalashnikov and shoot Jews': IDF reveals letter by Yahya Sinwar’s son
“I am constantly making pistols, tanks and Kalashnikovs out of paper and cardboard,” the boy wrote to his father.
Oct. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Gazan merchants being taxed, threatened as private sector goods delivery halted, Israel says
The Jewish state clarified a prior report and said it did not suspend private-sector operations for entry of goods into the Gaza Strip.
Oct. 15, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
NYPD chief jokes about calls to fire her, as Mamdani looks on at NY Archdiocese event
“Things got a little hot for me this week,” Jessica Tisch said at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner. “Just in case, anybody hiring?”
Oct. 18, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
U.S. News
Los Angeles man allegedly planned ‘mass incident’ at Jewish preschool, had Molotov cocktail materials
His mother told the New York Post that “at one point they had Jewish neighbors ‘that weren’t very nice’ and that there was a dispute about a shared fence,” but that her son never spoke of it.
Oct. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Journalists from almost 20 countries gather in US to learn about Jew-hatred, including from one another
“For many of my colleagues, it was the first time to have an encounter with real Judaism, in every aspect,” Pablo Quiroz Zepeda, of Mexico, told JNS.
Oct. 16, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S. News
SCOOP: Washington governor’s office knew state panel member went on Jew-hatred rant at official meeting a year before he resigned, after JNS reported on it
Public records that JNS obtained show that a Jewish civil rights specialist assigned to the state’s human rights commission complained soon after the March 2025 incident.
Oct. 16, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
Ontario man accused of punching a man at an anti-Israel protest turns himself in
Video footage appeared to show the victim being attacked from behind and being berated by anti-Israel protesters as he bled from his head on the sidewalk.
Oct. 15, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israel News
In Azerbaijan, Herzog urges broader peace despite terror
Cooperation cannot thrive with boycotts, said the Israeli president, who met Bahraini and Chinese foreign ministers on the sidelines of a pan-Asian conference in Azerbaijan.
Oct. 15, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
‘Rise up Adolf': Croatian soccer fans chant about Auschwitz
Israel’s embassy in Zagreb thanked the government for condemning the incident, which preceded a local team’s match against the Dutch Ajax team.
Oct. 16, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
UK publisher drops anti-Israel Irish writer over terror ties
Faber & Faber said that Sally Rooney’s vow to fund Palestine Action means they cannot pay her.
Oct. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Analysis
Yaakov Lappin
Shimon Sherman
Analysis
The battle for Judea and Samaria, the Jewish people’s biblical heartland
“I am proud to lead a tremendous revolution in settlement in Judea and Samaria and to effectively kill the idea of a Palestinian state,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told JNS.
Oct. 13, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
,
David Isaac
,
Josh Hasten
Analysis
Made in Israel:
‘
The laser beam disrupts the missile’s seeker head’
An Elbit representative tells JNS how the company’s C-MUSIC system shields airliners from heat-seeking missiles, as global demand grows
Oct. 8, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Analysis
Former Israeli AG admits not authorizing key steps in Netanyahu case
On the witness stand, Avichai Mandelblit acknowledged a lack of awareness about and approval of prosecutors’ investigation tactics.
Oct. 13, 2026
David Isaac
Analysis
‘United States looking at all possibilities’ on Iran
Some 3,000 U.S. military personnel are reportedly deployed in Israel as the Pentagon moves carriers and Marines toward the Middle East.
Oct. 14, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Yisrael Medad
Editor-in-Chief
Is it Islamophobic to connect the dots between Islamists and El-Sayed?
Despite family connections and political stands that point to links between the Michigan Democrat and the Muslim Brotherhood, his supporters are crying foul.
October 16, 2026 05:45 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
The food war is upon us
It’s ludicrous to name an alcoholic beverage to honor a people who are 99% Muslim.
October 16, 2026 07:00 AM
Ben Cohen
Opinion
Israel is not alone: The world has answered the lies about the Jewish people
Remembrance must be more than a ceremony; it must be an act of moral resistance.
October 18, 2026 03:00 AM
Mike Evans
Opinion
What’s needed right now: A clear definition of antisemitism in America
Without it, the Jewish community has no delineated legal protections from the growing cadres of people and politicians that keep Israel in the crosshairs.
October 16, 2026 04:00 PM
Farley Weiss
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
JNF-USA president on rebuilding Israel and strengthening Zionism
Oct. 18, 2026
Alex Traiman
JNS TV / Straight Up
Michael Harpaz: From boy band fame to defending Israel online
Oct. 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
New report exposes suspected Iranian election interference
Oct. 16, 2026
Emily Schrader
Think Twice
Is there a final solution to the Jewish problem?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 242
Oct. 15, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Column
How out of touch with reality is J Street?
Leaders of this organization believe that the Oct. 7 massacre was a horrific interruption on the road to peace, rather than evidence that the road itself may lead to another catastrophe.
Oct. 14, 2026
Mitchell Bard
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Who is organizing the global wave of anti-Israel protests?
Oct. 15, 2026
Emily Schrader
Opinion
Anti-Zionists bar Jewish preschool teachers from an Italian study trip
An educational tradition born in the shadow of fascism has purged a delegation of educators who wanted to hone their craft working with children.
Oct. 13, 2026
Casey Weiss
Think Twice
Is there a final solution to the Jewish problem?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 242
Oct. 15, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
U.S. News
Psychologists seek APA reforms to protect Jewish patients from ‘decolonial therapy’
“People need to be aware, and institutions need to repair,” Miri Bar-Halpern told JNS. “Clinicians are engaging in activism. It’s not about therapy anymore.”
Oct. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
In Linden, NJ, some 40 minutes from Midtown Manhattan, growing Chassidic community at odds with local government
“I think they’re much more susceptible to being targeted if a public official wants to target them, if a community wants to target them,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer told JNS.
Oct. 15, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
U.S. News
Lawyer for Haverford prof accused of stalking Jewish colleague says, as a Muslim, he shouldn’t be detained
Guangtian Ha is in federal custody pending trial after prosecutors said that he admitted to sending threatening messages and told his wife that they should leave the country.
Oct. 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Antisemitism
Seinfeld tells Chicago heckler he’ll send ticket money to Israel
The Combat Antisemitism Movement condemned the disruption, calling claims that Israel commits genocide and kills children a modern blood libel.
Oct. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Features
Special Series
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Feature
The unusual immigrant
A 28-year-old Turkish Muslim student who became a vocal defender of Israel after the Oct. 7 attack has been granted asylum in the Jewish state.
Oct. 12, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Feature
‘We’re lucky to be alive, and I’m grateful,’ former Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel tells JNS
“Captivity was too hard to handle, and every moment you didn’t know if it was going to get even worse,” she said.
Oct. 11, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
‘My turn has come': Kfar Aza survivors honor Maglan commander who gave his life to save them
Three years after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, the families of Capt. Elay Adany and those he helped rescue remain bound by his final acts of courage.
Oct. 6, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
‘I’m here, I’m alive—and it’s the most important thing in the world,’ former Hamas hostage tells JNS
Luis Har was freed from captivity in Gaza in a daring Israeli military operation 129 days after he was abducted during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.
Oct. 6, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Religion
Science and Technology
Sports
Agriculture
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Obituaries
Antisemitism
Seinfeld tells Chicago heckler he’ll send ticket money to Israel
The Combat Antisemitism Movement condemned the disruption, calling claims that Israel commits genocide and kills children a modern blood libel.
Oct. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Feature
‘Life grows around the pain’: Three years after Oct. 7, a widow raises the son her husband barely knew
Anat Meir talks to JNS about building a life for herself and 3-year-old Shaked in the shadow of David’s death.
Oct. 7, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
World News
‘Rise up Adolf': Croatian soccer fans chant about Auschwitz
Israel’s embassy in Zagreb thanked the government for condemning the incident, which preceded a local team’s match against the Dutch Ajax team.
Oct. 16, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
UK publisher drops anti-Israel Irish writer over terror ties
Faber & Faber said that Sally Rooney’s vow to fund Palestine Action means they cannot pay her.
Oct. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
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‘Do not test us': Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies during eastern border visit
Israel is building a barrier as part of efforts to bolster border defenses.
Oct. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
In Azerbaijan, Herzog urges broader peace despite terror
Cooperation cannot thrive with boycotts, said the Israeli president, who met Bahraini and Chinese foreign ministers on the sidelines of a pan-Asian conference in Azerbaijan.
Oct. 15, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israel News
‘Hold a Kalashnikov and shoot Jews': IDF reveals letter by Yahya Sinwar’s son
“I am constantly making pistols, tanks and Kalashnikovs out of paper and cardboard,” the boy wrote to his father.
Oct. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Gazan merchants being taxed, threatened as private sector goods delivery halted, Israel says
The Jewish state clarified a prior report and said it did not suspend private-sector operations for entry of goods into the Gaza Strip.
Oct. 15, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
NYPD chief jokes about calls to fire her, as Mamdani looks on at NY Archdiocese event
“Things got a little hot for me this week,” Jessica Tisch said at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner. “Just in case, anybody hiring?”
Oct. 18, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
U.S. News
Los Angeles man allegedly planned ‘mass incident’ at Jewish preschool, had Molotov cocktail materials
His mother told the New York Post that “at one point they had Jewish neighbors ‘that weren’t very nice’ and that there was a dispute about a shared fence,” but that her son never spoke of it.
Oct. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Journalists from almost 20 countries gather in US to learn about Jew-hatred, including from one another
“For many of my colleagues, it was the first time to have an encounter with real Judaism, in every aspect,” Pablo Quiroz Zepeda, of Mexico, told JNS.
Oct. 16, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S. News
SCOOP: Washington governor’s office knew state panel member went on Jew-hatred rant at official meeting a year before he resigned, after JNS reported on it
Public records that JNS obtained show that a Jewish civil rights specialist assigned to the state’s human rights commission complained soon after the March 2025 incident.
Oct. 16, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
Ontario man accused of punching a man at an anti-Israel protest turns himself in
Video footage appeared to show the victim being attacked from behind and being berated by anti-Israel protesters as he bled from his head on the sidewalk.
Oct. 15, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israel News
In Azerbaijan, Herzog urges broader peace despite terror
Cooperation cannot thrive with boycotts, said the Israeli president, who met Bahraini and Chinese foreign ministers on the sidelines of a pan-Asian conference in Azerbaijan.
Oct. 15, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
‘Rise up Adolf': Croatian soccer fans chant about Auschwitz
Israel’s embassy in Zagreb thanked the government for condemning the incident, which preceded a local team’s match against the Dutch Ajax team.
Oct. 16, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
UK publisher drops anti-Israel Irish writer over terror ties
Faber & Faber said that Sally Rooney’s vow to fund Palestine Action means they cannot pay her.
Oct. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Analysis
Yaakov Lappin
Shimon Sherman
Analysis
The battle for Judea and Samaria, the Jewish people’s biblical heartland
“I am proud to lead a tremendous revolution in settlement in Judea and Samaria and to effectively kill the idea of a Palestinian state,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told JNS.
Oct. 13, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
,
David Isaac
,
Josh Hasten
Analysis
Made in Israel:
‘
The laser beam disrupts the missile’s seeker head’
An Elbit representative tells JNS how the company’s C-MUSIC system shields airliners from heat-seeking missiles, as global demand grows
Oct. 8, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Analysis
Former Israeli AG admits not authorizing key steps in Netanyahu case
On the witness stand, Avichai Mandelblit acknowledged a lack of awareness about and approval of prosecutors’ investigation tactics.
Oct. 13, 2026
David Isaac
Analysis
‘United States looking at all possibilities’ on Iran
Some 3,000 U.S. military personnel are reportedly deployed in Israel as the Pentagon moves carriers and Marines toward the Middle East.
Oct. 14, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Yisrael Medad
Editor-in-Chief
Is it Islamophobic to connect the dots between Islamists and El-Sayed?
Despite family connections and political stands that point to links between the Michigan Democrat and the Muslim Brotherhood, his supporters are crying foul.
October 16, 2026 05:45 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
The food war is upon us
It’s ludicrous to name an alcoholic beverage to honor a people who are 99% Muslim.
October 16, 2026 07:00 AM
Ben Cohen
Opinion
Israel is not alone: The world has answered the lies about the Jewish people
Remembrance must be more than a ceremony; it must be an act of moral resistance.
October 18, 2026 03:00 AM
Mike Evans
Opinion
What’s needed right now: A clear definition of antisemitism in America
Without it, the Jewish community has no delineated legal protections from the growing cadres of people and politicians that keep Israel in the crosshairs.
October 16, 2026 04:00 PM
Farley Weiss
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
JNF-USA president on rebuilding Israel and strengthening Zionism
Oct. 18, 2026
Alex Traiman
JNS TV / Straight Up
Michael Harpaz: From boy band fame to defending Israel online
Oct. 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
New report exposes suspected Iranian election interference
Oct. 16, 2026
Emily Schrader
Think Twice
Is there a final solution to the Jewish problem?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 242
Oct. 15, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Column
How out of touch with reality is J Street?
Leaders of this organization believe that the Oct. 7 massacre was a horrific interruption on the road to peace, rather than evidence that the road itself may lead to another catastrophe.
Oct. 14, 2026
Mitchell Bard
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Who is organizing the global wave of anti-Israel protests?
Oct. 15, 2026
Emily Schrader
Opinion
Anti-Zionists bar Jewish preschool teachers from an Italian study trip
An educational tradition born in the shadow of fascism has purged a delegation of educators who wanted to hone their craft working with children.
Oct. 13, 2026
Casey Weiss
Think Twice
Is there a final solution to the Jewish problem?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 242
Oct. 15, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
U.S. News
Psychologists seek APA reforms to protect Jewish patients from ‘decolonial therapy’
“People need to be aware, and institutions need to repair,” Miri Bar-Halpern told JNS. “Clinicians are engaging in activism. It’s not about therapy anymore.”
Oct. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
In Linden, NJ, some 40 minutes from Midtown Manhattan, growing Chassidic community at odds with local government
“I think they’re much more susceptible to being targeted if a public official wants to target them, if a community wants to target them,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer told JNS.
Oct. 15, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
U.S. News
Lawyer for Haverford prof accused of stalking Jewish colleague says, as a Muslim, he shouldn’t be detained
Guangtian Ha is in federal custody pending trial after prosecutors said that he admitted to sending threatening messages and told his wife that they should leave the country.
Oct. 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Antisemitism
Seinfeld tells Chicago heckler he’ll send ticket money to Israel
The Combat Antisemitism Movement condemned the disruption, calling claims that Israel commits genocide and kills children a modern blood libel.
Oct. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Features
Special Series
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Feature
The unusual immigrant
A 28-year-old Turkish Muslim student who became a vocal defender of Israel after the Oct. 7 attack has been granted asylum in the Jewish state.
Oct. 12, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Feature
‘We’re lucky to be alive, and I’m grateful,’ former Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel tells JNS
“Captivity was too hard to handle, and every moment you didn’t know if it was going to get even worse,” she said.
Oct. 11, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
‘My turn has come': Kfar Aza survivors honor Maglan commander who gave his life to save them
Three years after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, the families of Capt. Elay Adany and those he helped rescue remain bound by his final acts of courage.
Oct. 6, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
‘I’m here, I’m alive—and it’s the most important thing in the world,’ former Hamas hostage tells JNS
Luis Har was freed from captivity in Gaza in a daring Israeli military operation 129 days after he was abducted during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.
Oct. 6, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Religion
Science and Technology
Sports
Agriculture
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Obituaries
Antisemitism
Seinfeld tells Chicago heckler he’ll send ticket money to Israel
The Combat Antisemitism Movement condemned the disruption, calling claims that Israel commits genocide and kills children a modern blood libel.
Oct. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Feature
‘Life grows around the pain’: Three years after Oct. 7, a widow raises the son her husband barely knew
Anat Meir talks to JNS about building a life for herself and 3-year-old Shaked in the shadow of David’s death.
Oct. 7, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
World News
‘Rise up Adolf': Croatian soccer fans chant about Auschwitz
Israel’s embassy in Zagreb thanked the government for condemning the incident, which preceded a local team’s match against the Dutch Ajax team.
Oct. 16, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
UK publisher drops anti-Israel Irish writer over terror ties
Faber & Faber said that Sally Rooney’s vow to fund Palestine Action means they cannot pay her.
Oct. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
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Republish JNS Content
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Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
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U.S. News
Los Angeles man allegedly planned ‘mass incident’ at Jewish preschool, had Molotov cocktail materials
His mother told the New York Post that “at one point they had Jewish neighbors ‘that weren’t very nice’ and that there was a dispute about a shared fence,” but that her son never spoke of it.
October 17, 2026 07:27 PM
JNS Staff
Israel News
Netanyahu: Only way to end Iran threat is to ‘get rid of this regime’
Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that the Jewish state is prepared to launch powerful strikes against the Islamic Republic, including its energy infrastructure.
October 18, 2026 03:55 AM
JNS Staff
U.S. News
White House press secretary reportedly fired after less than a week on job
Katie Zacharia faced a media firestorm over her claims of being a “lawyer” during media appearances despite never passing the bar exam.
Oct. 16, 2026
Andrew Bernard
U.S. News
‘Our land isn’t stolen,’ Netanyahu says after Obama accuses Israel of stealing land, losing moral ground
“This is our homeland,” the Israeli prime minister said. “It’s called Judea. That’s where Jews come from. We’ve been attached to it for thousands of years.”
Oct. 16, 2026
Izzy Salant
Breaking News
04:11
Lebanese president seeks French help to prevent security vacuum after UNIFIL mandate ends
03:49
Herzog wishes Israeli students success as academic year begins
03:31
Netanyahu’s goals for Trump’s last two years: end Iran threat, expand Abraham Accords
03:10
Rubio urges Israel to crack down on Judea, Samaria violence
02:49
Katz threatens strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure
02:29
Ambassador Leiter’s son breathing on his own, still in coma
02:09
Italy expands Gaza flotilla probe to Israeli defense minister, IDF chief
01:50
Chikli: Civil war has begun in France, ‘I wish France victory over barbarism’
01:30
Israel marks 40 years since Ron Arad was taken captive in Lebanon
01:18
Herzog denounces attack on ‘Washington Post’ photographer
08:52
‘Rise up Adolf': Croatian soccer fans chant about Auschwitz
08:51
40 rabbis from Florida endorse Donalds for governor
08:16
IDF slays two terrorists who helped smuggle weapons into Gaza
07:45
Gazan merchants being taxed, threatened as private sector goods delivery halted, Israel says
07:22
JPPI poll: Nearly 8 in 10 Israelis see Oct. 27 election as especially important
06:49
‘Israel’s voice was heard’ in Azerbaijan, Herzog says
06:44
Dollar hits 3.10 shekels, highest since April
06:11
Morocco opens Jewish heritage museum in Fez
05:33
UN envoy Danon warns Iran, Hezbollah against election-period attacks
05:12
Knesset speaker meets over a dozen counterparts at Rome confab
04:48
Forces deployed after suspicious individual reportedly spotted in northern Israel
04:33
Proofpoint to acquire Israeli cybersecurity firm Varonis in $6.3 billion deal
03:45
Activists set up mobile homes near Gaza, urge move into Strip
03:20
IDF kills Hamas terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
02:52
Israel leaps in 2026 IMF financial growth forecast
02:35
Herzog meets with Azerbaijan Jewish community
02:09
‘I want to hold a Kalashnikov and shoot Jews': IDF reveals letter by Yahya Sinwar’s son
01:46
‘Tailored to the haredi way of life': Dozens of ultra-Orthodox soldiers complete training
01:08
Italian mayor walks back Gaza vow for Jewish educators
00:07
Cyprus moves closer to Israel with new parliamentary group
21:11
Illinois man arrested for alleged mass shooting plot, possibly on Hindu site
20:24
Colombia says it is leaving the anti-Israel Hague Group
16:49
Rubio tells Lebanese president not to give seized explosives back to Hezbollah
16:26
Lawsuit aims to block Kushner’s diplomatic role without Senate confirmation
16:20
US military denies Iranian claim that it sunk ship in Hormuz Strait with naval mine
15:57
US sanctions Iranian financial institutions
15:41
Restituted Nazi-looted Kandinsky painting sells for $42 million
14:22
Treasury warns of Iranian regime’s alleged misuse of religious charities to fund terrorism
13:22
Netanyahu confirms he held a direct call with Syrian president
12:51
IDF apprehends terrorist from dismantled Jenin terror network
12:31
UK Labour Party to stop working with Green Party over ‘Zionism is racism’ motion
12:06
FBI probing letters with ‘suspicious substances,’ return address linked to dem socialists
11:47
‘Fake news,’ Huckabee says of report US pushing for Israeli unity government
11:37
Execution of Fort Hood shooter won’t be livestreamed, Trump says
08:47
Herzog, Kazakh counterpart talk bilateral ties in Baku
08:30
Herzog meets with Chinese foreign minister in Azerbaijan
08:21
‘Do not test us:' Netanyahu warns enemies during eastern border visit
08:11
Israel Ports Company proposes inland terminals for India-Europe corridor
07:45
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