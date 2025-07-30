Survey: Fewer than one in four Aussies views Jews positively

( July 30, 2025 / JNS )

Amid a surge in antisemitic incidents in Australia, a recent survey commissioned by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has revealed concerning findings about public sentiment toward Jewish people in the country.

The survey, conducted from June 27 to July 1 with 1,000 respondents across Australia, found that fewer than a quarter of respondents held positive views toward Jewish people. Only 9% described their attitude as very positive, while 15% held slightly positive views. In contrast, 28% expressed negative opinions, with 8% saying they had very negative attitudes and 20% holding slightly negative views.

In another survey finding, one in five young Australians aged 18 to 34 reported witnessing or hearing about antisemitic incidents in their area. The situation is particularly severe in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, where nearly one in four young respondents reported local antisemitic incidents. Similarly, one in five respondents aged 35 to 54 said they had encountered such incidents in their communities.

Recent alarming incidents include an arson attack on a synagogue in Melbourne while approximately 20 worshippers were inside—an act many view as an attempted mass murder. In the same city, violent pro-Palestinian protests erupted outside the restaurant of prominent Israeli chef Eyal Shani, involving smashed windows, thrown chairs, and chants of “Death to the IDF!”

On a more positive note, 43% of respondents said that local councilors taking action against reducing religiously motivated intolerance would make them more likely to receive their vote, with 42% saying it wouldn’t change their vote, and 5% said it would make them less likely.

The survey also found that nearly half of the respondents (49%) expect elected officials, mayors and local leaders to take a stronger stance against hate, violence and religious or ethnic intolerance within their communities.

In response to the escalating situation, CAM has announced an Emergency Summit, scheduled for Sept. 3-5 on the Gold Coast, Australia.

The summit will bring together hundreds of participants from across Australia, including government officials, mayors, local leaders, city council members, religious and community leaders, diplomats, cultural influencers, educators, artists and business leaders. Via discussions, meetings and lectures, attendees will work to formulate policies and an action plan to combat antisemitism and address the rising wave of Jew-hatred.

“Australia used to be thought of as a safe haven for Jews, but that image has unfortunately been shattered over the last two years,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “Many national and local authorities were left shocked and surprised by this wave of hate, and we are working with our partners in Australia to provide strategies and the necessary tools to fight hate and antisemitism.”