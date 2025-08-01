Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Michigan reportedly issues complaints against 11 anti-Israel student protesters

“We will enforce our policies related to protests and expressive activity,” a spokeswoman for the public university told JNS.

Aaron Bandler
The Michigan League building, which serves as the student union at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Credit: w_lemay via Wikimedia Commons.
The Michigan League building, which serves as the student union at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Credit: w_lemay via Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS)

The University of Michigan issued formal complaints against 11 students for participating in four anti-Israel protests on the public school’s campus last year, The Michigan Daily, a student newspaper, reported.

The paper reported that “multiple” students confirmed that they have been called in for hearings through the public school’s Office of Student Conflict Resolution.

Among the charges, per documents that the student paper viewed, are refusing to leave specific areas, obstructing public safety operations, entering an event under false pretenses, failing to comply with police orders, obstructing police officers and engaging in a physical altercation.

Kay Jarvis, the university’s director of public affairs, told JNS that “protests are welcome at the University of Michigan, so long as those protests do not infringe on the rights of others, disrupt university operations or threaten the safety of the community.”

“The university has been clear that we will enforce our policies related to protests and expressive activity and that we will hold individuals accountable for their actions in order to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all,” she said.

Jarvis declined to provide information about those subjected to disciplinary proceedings, citing school policy. “Disciplinary matters that go through the Office of Student Conflict Resolution are typically resolved within six months of the office receiving a formal complaint,” she said.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics