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Netanyahu: ‘The people rose like a lion and fought like a lion’

PM tells Independence Day torch-lighters Israel has achieved unprecedented military successes.

Apr. 19, 2026
JNS Staff

Netanyahu: ‘The people rose like a lion and fought like a lion’

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, and Transportation Minister Miri Regev meet the torch-lighters for Israel’s 78th Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem, April 19, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife, Sara, and Transport Minister Miri Regev (front, second from left) meet the torch-lighters for Israel’s 78th Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem, April 19, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )

Israel has taken extraordinary actions to defend itself during the past year of war, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, declaring that the Jewish state had accomplished feats the likes of which “no country dreamed of doing.”

Speaking at a meeting with the torch-lighters for the state ceremony that will be held on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on the evening of April 21 to mark the closure of Yom Hazikaron (Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism) commemorations and the opening of Independence Day celebrations, Netanyahu said the past year had tested the country’s resilience amid ongoing security threats, including the Iranian nuclear challenge.

“This Independence Day is different, because it comes after a year in which we challenged history,” the prime minister said. “The establishment of the state did not end the attacks on the Jewish people. Those attacks continued. What changed is our ability to repel them.”

Netanyahu said Israel’s security achievements stem from the strength of the Israel Defense Forces and the broader national effort to build a strong state, economy and society.

“We had to build not only a state, but also an economy, universities and hospitals,” he said. “But we are still being tested.”

Netanyahu said Israel had acted decisively to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“A little more than a year ago, it became clear that Iran was preparing nuclear bombs in order to destroy us,” he said. “If we had not acted ‘like a lion rising’ and with the ‘roar of a lion,’ they would have had nuclear bombs, and that would have been the beginning of the end of the Jewish people. We had to act.

“We changed not only the Middle East—we changed ourselves,” he said. “We are doing things that no country dreamed of doing. This people rose like a lion and fought like a lion.”

Netanyahu thanked Transport Minister Miri Regev, who oversees the annual Independence Day ceremony, as well as the torch-lighters selected to participate in the national event.

Regev said the ceremony would highlight Israel’s resilience and achievements, including the its defense capabilities.

“In the 78th Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony, each participant reflects the strength of renewal,” Regev said. “The ceremony will be moving, both in its content and artistic segments. We will present Israel’s defense capabilities and the achievements of the IDF across many fields. It will be something truly inspiring and a source of pride for the country.”

Israel’s 78th Independence Day will be marked from Tuesday evening, April 21, through Wednesday, immediately following Memorial Day commemorations. The annual ceremony at Mount Herzl traditionally features torch-lighters symbolizing the Twelve Tribes of Israel and honoring outstanding contributions to Israeli society.

The torch-lighters selected for the ceremony reflect the theme of “Strengths of Renewal,” highlighting resilience and recovery following the war. Confirmed participants include Argentine President Javier Milei, recognized for his strong support for Israel, as well as representatives of the IDF, wounded veterans and individuals connected to the effort to secure the release of hostages from the Gaza Strip.

The torch-lighters include Ari Spitz, a severely wounded soldier symbolizing rehabilitation and resilience; Gal Hirsch, recognized for work on hostage issues following Oct. 7; Talik Gvili, representing the hostage families; Col. Matan B., representing the IDF; and Maj. Nurit R., selected by the chief of the IDF General Staff.

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