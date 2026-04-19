IDF: Over 1,800 Hezbollah terrorists slain during ‘Roaring Lion’
The Israeli army killed Hezbollah’s Bint Jbeil sector commander, Ali Rida Abbas.
More than 1,800 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated during “Operation Roaring Lion,” which began with joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 and was halted by a 14-day ceasefire between Washington and Tehran on April 7, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.
Lebanon-based Hezbollah joined the war in support of the Islamic Republic on March 2, violating a November 2024 U.S.-mediated ceasefire that ended more than a year of fighting after the Iranian proxy began attacking the Jewish state a day after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 10-day truce between Jerusalem and Beirut on Thursday, separate from the deal with Iran.
The IDF said on Sunday that in the 24 hours before the ceasefire took effect, the military struck more than 150 Hezbollah operatives, along with approximately 300 terror infrastructure sites, including launchers, command centers and weapons storage facilities across several areas in Lebanon.
Among those killed was Hezbollah’s Bint Jbeil sector commander, Ali Rida Abbas.
Abbas advanced numerous attacks against IDF soldiers and the Israeli home front over the years, particularly during “Operation Roaring Lion,” according to the IDF.
He is the fourth Hezbollah Bint Jbeil sector commander to be killed by the Israeli army since the start of “Operation Northern Arrows” in September 2024.
“The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to Israeli civilians and its soldiers,” the military said.