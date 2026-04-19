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News   Israel News

Rabbi Shlomo Katz to lead ‘Musical Tefila’ in Jerusalem

April 21 event highlights the bridge between Yom Hazikaron and Yom Ha’atzmaut.

Apr. 19, 2026
Eve Harow

Rabbi Shlomo Katz to lead ‘Musical Tefila’ in Jerusalem

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Young Israelis wrapped in the Israeli flag pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Photo by Ruben Salvadori / Flash 90.
Young Israelis wrapped in the Israeli flag pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Photo by Ruben Salvadori / Flash 90.
( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )

The transition from Israel’s Memorial Day to Independence Day is never easy, and this year—amid a fragile ceasefire with Iran—is no exception, especially with many soldiers still deployed on active fronts in Gaza and Lebanon.

While many municipalities initially canceled public commemorations and celebrations before the Home Front Command reauthorized large gatherings, Jerusalem’s city leadership chose to proceed. A key proponent of that decision was Deputy Mayor Arieh King, who holds the Yerushalayim Israel Heritage Portfolio and is scheduled to give opening remarks at the OU Israel event.

King told JNS that, particularly during wartime, Israelis must take every opportunity to publicly honor the fallen, focus on national goals and rejoice in victories.

Our enemies seek to disrupt our traditions, dictate our lives and perpetuate the trauma and uncertainty many Israelis have experienced since Simchat Torah 5784. We must not capitulate to fear. Since the morale of the civilian population is a critical component of national resilience, it is incumbent upon us to continue as scheduled whenever possible, stressed King.

King, 52, was raised on Kibbutz Alumim near the Gaza Strip, has been mobilized as a reservist and has two sons currently serving in the IDF.

A major event in the city of Jerusalem this year is an uplifting “Musical Tefila” that will include the recitation of Psalms, Ma’ariv, singing Hallel, special prayers written for Yom Ha’atzmaut and the blowing of the shofar.

Rabbi Shlomo Katz will lead the evening’s program. As chief rabbi of Kehilat Shirat David in Efrat, the musician and spiritual leader has long blended music and prayer. In his synagogue, prayer is synonymous with song, reminiscent in many ways of descriptions of worship during the Second Temple period.

Katz told JNS that since Oct. 7, 2023, the emotional intensity of these gatherings has only deepened—the prayers more heartfelt and the dancing even more joyous.

A poster for the "Musical Tefila" event on April 21, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
A poster for the “Musical Tefila” event on April 21, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

The difficult juxtaposition of overwhelming grief and profound gratitude for the bravery and daily miracles experienced by Israel has only intensified. During this time, every day feels momentous.

Participants are invited to expect a family atmosphere, high energy and a sense of not taking anything for granted at the Ramada Hotel at the western entrance to Jerusalem—the rebuilt, eternal capital of the Jewish people. Nearby, in the basement of the Jerusalem Convention Center, are the remains of a pottery kiln used by the Roman Tenth Legion, which destroyed the Temple and exiled many Judeans.

Yet the Jewish people have returned—holding fast to faith and celebrating renewed independence while never forgetting the cost.

JNS is a proud sponsor of the 2026/5786 OU Musical Tefila. Admission is free.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Eve Harow
Eve Harow Eve Harow
Eve Harow is a veteran Israeli tour guide, educator, public speaker and writer. She hosts a weekly podcast ‘Rejuvenation’ and is a longtime activist on behalf of the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria.
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