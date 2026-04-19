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Trump praises Israel as ‘great ally’ of United States

The president highlights Jewish state’s courage and partnership during regional conflict.

Apr. 19, 2026
JNS Staff

Trump praises Israel as ‘great ally’ of United States

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Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump accepts a DoorDash delivery outside the Oval Office, April 13, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump praised Israel on Sunday as a steadfast ally of the United States, emphasizing the strength of the bilateral relationship during a period of regional conflict.

“Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They are Courageous, Bold, Loyal, and Smart and, unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress, Israel fights hard, and knows how to WIN!”

The United States and Israel have coordinated closely in confronting the Iranian regime, combining military pressure, intelligence cooperation and diplomatic efforts aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, missile program and regional proxy network.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee echoed the sentiment in a post on X, writing, “What @POTUS says is what I see every day representing the USA in Israel.”

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