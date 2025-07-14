More European airlines resume Israel flights

( July 14, 2025 / JNS)

Three European airlines are resuming service to Israel on Monday, following last month’s war with Iran.

Madrid-based Air Europa, Greece’s Aegean Airlines and Poland’s Lot renewed service to Tel Aviv, joining Air France, which took the lead in Europe in restarting service last week.

With transatlantic airfares high and flights sparse, Greece has emerged as the top destination for Israeli travelers, as well as a popular transit point for travel to and from the United States.

Among other European carriers, Lufthansa is due to renew service next month, while British Airlines has pushed back flights to Israel until the end of October.

The European Aviation Authority last week lifted all flight restrictions on Israel.

The Emirate’s Fly Dubai was the first foreign carrier to renew service to Israel after the 12-day war, and operates a whopping ten flights a day to Tel Aviv, more than any other international airline.

Nearly 60,000 passsengers were travelling through Ben-Gurion International Airport on Monday on 370 international flights, similar to the number of travelers the day before the war with Iran, according to the Israel Airports Authority.

Meanwhile, United Airlines will be resuming service from its Newark hub to Tel Aviv next week bringing down airfares on the lucrative transatlantic route during the summer travel season.

Delta Air Lines is due to restart service only in September, while American Airlines has stayed away from Israel entirely over the nearly two-year-old war.