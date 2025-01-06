Netanyahu OKs offensive and defensive actions in Judea and Samaria

( Jan. 6, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening held a situation assessment regarding Judea and Samaria, following a deadly Palestinian terrorist attack earlier in the day.

The meeting was attended by Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar.

“The prime minister approved the operations to apprehend the terrorists and bring them to justice, as well as a series of additional offensive and defensive actions in Judea and Samaria,” according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

Three people were killed and eight were wounded in a terrorist shooting on Monday morning next to the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq, located close to Kedumim in Samaria.

“We will find the abhorrent murderers and settle accounts with them and with all those who aided them. No one will get away,” Netanyahu said after the attack.