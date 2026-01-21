Abbas to meet with Putin in Moscow

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to visit Russia on Jan. 22 for talks with President Vladimir Putin, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Abbas last met with Putin in Moscow on May 9, when he praised Russia’s “consistent support” for the Palestinian cause.

Abbas also met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Leo XIV in November.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Macron for embracing Abbas as a “prince of peace” following their meeting in Paris.

“To bring in such a person, embrace him and say you’re the prince of peace is the opposite of reality—it’s false,” Netanyahu said at the time.

“The reality is that the Palestinian leader Abbas, who was feted right now in Paris, pays terrorists to kill Jews,” he said. “The more Jews they kill, the more they get paid.”

Netanyahu added that during Abbas’s 22 years in office—despite originally being elected to a four-year term—the Palestinian Authority has continued to name public squares after terrorist mass murderers and use school textbooks that call for the destruction of the Jewish state.