More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News

Abbas to meet with Putin in Moscow

The Palestinian Authority chief traveled to Moscow in May 2025, when he praised Russia’s “consistent support.”

JNS Staff
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmud Abbas meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Novo-Ogaryovo, outside Moscow, on Aug. 13, 2024. Photo by Alexey Maishev/Sputnik/POOL via AFP and Getty Images.
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmud Abbas meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Novo-Ogaryovo, outside Moscow, on Aug. 13, 2024. Photo by Alexey Maishev/Sputnik/POOL via AFP and Getty Images.
(Jan. 21, 2026 / JNS)

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to visit Russia on Jan. 22 for talks with President Vladimir Putin, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Abbas last met with Putin in Moscow on May 9, when he praised Russia’s “consistent support” for the Palestinian cause.

Abbas also met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Leo XIV in November.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Macron for embracing Abbas as a “prince of peace” following their meeting in Paris.

“To bring in such a person, embrace him and say you’re the prince of peace is the opposite of reality—it’s false,” Netanyahu said at the time.

“The reality is that the Palestinian leader Abbas, who was feted right now in Paris, pays terrorists to kill Jews,” he said. “The more Jews they kill, the more they get paid.”

Netanyahu added that during Abbas’s 22 years in office—despite originally being elected to a four-year term—the Palestinian Authority has continued to name public squares after terrorist mass murderers and use school textbooks that call for the destruction of the Jewish state.

Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Hammer
U.S. News
Man with hammer arrested after entering Jewish camp in NYC, bumping child who was hospitalized with ‘minor lacerations to the head’
The New York City Police Department told JNS that it is still determining motive but is probing the incident as bias related.
July 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, briefs reporters at U.N. headquarters, in New York City, July 28, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
Israel News
Israeli envoy urges UN to designate Hamas, says terrorist group blocking Gaza plan
“Israel will do everything in our power to disarm Hamas,” Danny Danon said during a U.N. Security Council debate. “The question is, when will you?”
July 28, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Han Tran, a member of the Washington State Human Rights Commission. Credit: Washington State Human Rights Commission.
U.S. News
SCOOP: Anti-Israel Washington state human-rights commissioner appears to have term renewed
Han Tran, whose term on the Washington State Human Rights Commission expired at the end of June, wrote that “antisemitism was being instrumentalized to justify the slaughter of Palestinians.”
July 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
High-wire artists perform above Jerusalem’s Hinnom Valley during the opening event of the 65th Israel Festival on July 28, 2026. Photo by Liam Forberg.
Feature
High-wire artists return to Jerusalem skies for Israel Festival tribute to Philippe Petit
The 65th Israel Festival opened with a breathtaking aerial performance over the Hinnom Valley, recreating an iconic 1987 crossing between east and west Jerusalem.
July 28, 2026
Steve Linde
Netanyahu Trump
U.S. News
Netanyahu, Trump meeting in DC ‘positive, productive’
It comes amid questions about the direction of the war in Iran, with Trump continuing to pursue negotiations with the Islamic Republic after suggesting last week that he was prepared to carry out a “higher level” of strikes.
July 28, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Antisemitic graffiti partially cleaned off a mural at the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center campus, in Pasadena, Calif., on July 27, 2026. Photo by Aaron Bandler.
U.S. News
Pasadena Jewish community ‘determined to be very Jewish’ after vandalism of synagogue mural
“There are very sad, bad actors who go about their frustrations in the wrong ways, but we can’t let that keep us down,” Melissa Levy of Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center told JNS.
July 28, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Rabbi Doron Perez, president of the World Zionist Organization, during a JNS interview with Steve Linde on July 26, 2026.
JNS TV
Rabbi Doron Perez: ‘We’ve never lost hope’
July 28, 2026 02:13 PM
Steve Linde
THE COLUMN
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will Israel’s elections turn on the military draft?
Yisrael Medad
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Fate vs. destiny
Rabbi Yossy Goldman