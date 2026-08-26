Palestinian man in Louisiana pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearms

Mohamed H.M. Zeidan, 33, a native and national of “Palestine,” pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to being an illegal alien in possession of firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana stated.

According to court documents, Zeidan entered the United States on a B-2 visitor visa and overstayed, making him unlawfully present in the country. On Aug. 3, 2023, authorities found a Girsan MC9 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a Radical Firearms RF-15 semi-automatic rifle in his apartment in Kenner, La. No other people in the apartment claimed knowledge or ownership of the firearms.

JNS asked the U.S. Department of Justice where Zeidan was from and whether the department believed that the United States had recognized an independent state of “Palestine.”

Zeidan faces up to 15 years in prison, a fine up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 24.