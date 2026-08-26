More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Trump admin sanctions three far-left groups over terrorism, anti-Israel activity

“Political terrorism has no place in our society,” Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary, stated.

Mike Wagenheim
A Palestine Action protest in London, Sept. 6, 2025. Credit: Indigo Nolan via Creative Commons.
A Palestine Action protest in London, Sept. 6, 2025. Credit: Indigo Nolan via Creative Commons.
(Aug. 26, 2026 / JNS)

The Trump administration sanctioned on Wednesday three entities it says are “violent far-left terrorist groups,” with all connected to anti-Israel activity.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury designated Palestine Action, a United Kingdom-based organization that was proscribed as a terrorist group by Britain in July 2025. The group has targeted defense companies and other businesses it associates with Israel, carrying out attacks that have caused millions of dollars in damage, according to the U.S. and British governments.

The British government has said Palestine Action’s attacks, including at defense companies Thales, Instro Precision and Elbit Systems UK, crossed the threshold into terrorism because they involved serious property damage intended to advance the group’s political cause and influence the government.

Treasury also designated Masar Badil, a transnational organization that it says operates as a front for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and is closely linked to the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network. The PFLP has been designated by the United States as a Foreign Terrorist Organization since 1997, while Samidoun was sanctioned by the United States and Canada in 2024.

“Masar Badil is inextricably linked with Samidoun, and described by one of its senior leaders as part of the same political project,” the department said. “The organizations share fundraising mechanisms as well as senior leaders and members of their respective executive committees,” several of which are sanctioned, as well.

Two Masar Badil officials, Germany-based Zaid Abdulnasser and Brazil-based Rawa Alsagheer, were also sanctioned.

The third entity, Italy-based Autistici/Inventati, was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for providing digital infrastructure and services to violent far-left groups, including website hosting, encrypted email, chat and video conferencing.

The U.S. State Department said Autistici/Inventati, also known as the A/I Collective, provides technological services that extremist groups use to publish communiqués and calls to action. A/I Collective “exclusively provides its services to vetted individuals, collectives, and groups it perceives to be aligned with its ideology,” the department stated. Those groups include U.S.-designated terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Hezbollah, the PFLP, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The sanctions come as the Trump administration has elevated violent far-left extremism as a counterterrorism priority. The administration’s 2026 Counterterrorism Strategy identifies violent far-left terrorist groups as one of three major terrorist threats facing the United States.

“Far-left extremists, their fronts, and their enablers should be on notice: We will bring the full weight of our economic tools to bear,” Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary, stated. “Political terrorism has no place in our society, and we will continue to cut the financial lifelines of these groups until they are eliminated.”

Terrorism U.S. Foreign Policy
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
Akunis
U.S. News
Akunis ‘thinking about good things’ but worried about Jewish safety in NY synagogues on High Holidays
The Jewish, Italian, Irish and British “pioneers and people who built this city” want Bible-based American values, the Israeli consul general in New York told JNS. “They don’t want the Sharia laws.”
August 26, 2026 03:42 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum, Rebecca Szlechter
Board of Peace
U.S. News
Need to answer questions about Board of Peace, senior House Dems tell Rubio
“We will work with you to guarantee the American people full transparency about how their tax dollars are being funneled to—and spent by—this organization,” Reps. Gregory Meeks and Jamie Raskin wrote to Washington’s top diplomat.
August 26, 2026 10:30 AM
Mike Wagenheim
Aviva Siegel
Israel News
Ex-hostage Aviva Siegel: Hamas beat up all the girls into pieces
The abductee who was freed after 51 days in captivity shared some of the sexual abuses she had witnessed during her time in Gaza.
Aug. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Dominican flag
World News
SCOOP: Dominican Republic adopting IHRA working definition of Jew-hatred
“We were extremely proud to see this work come to fruition,” Shay Salamon, executive director of Latin American affairs at Combat Antisemitism Movement, told JNS.
Aug. 24, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Breaking News
14:20
Appeals court overturns lower court decision to dismiss anti-Israel professor’s lawsuit against University of Kentucky
13:30
California legislature passes bill ensuring students get excused absences for holidays
10:37
UK investigates former police chief for ‘gross misconduct’ in banning Israeli fans
10:06
Israeli soldiers arrest woman, allegedly planning terror attack, near Tel Aviv
08:56
Rothman urges Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir to allow Rosh Hashanah shofar, prayers on Temple Mount
08:33
Netanyahu pays condolence call to Yehuda Katz’s family
08:32
IRGC says deal reached with Oman to split Hormuz revenues
08:13
US watching developments at Ali al-Taher Ridge, envoy to Beirut says
07:53
IDF dismantles Hamas ambush position near Gaza hospital, school
07:33
Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas: Jewish state ‘imposed on us’
07:04
Israel rejects Guterres’s criticism over former UNRWA compound
06:44
US Ambassador Waltz calls Gaza famine claims a ‘blood libel’
06:26
Guterres demands Israel return UNRWA Jerusalem compound
06:08
IDF chief meets US Air Force chief of staff in Israel
05:38
Herzog: Shin Bet joins search for missing girl Haymanut Kasau
05:12
Netanyahu: Trump ‘tightened the siege’ on Iran and its allies
04:48
Israel seizes cash, vehicles from released terrorists receiving PA payments
04:27
IDF to serve Haredi soldiers fresh mehadrin meals
04:26
Netanyahu: Judea and Samaria ‘is our land, and will remain ours’
04:13
Israeli driver rescued after wrong turn into Area A
03:49
Italian FM meets Lebanese army chief in Rome
03:29
IDF: Rocket alert in southern Israel a false alarm
03:11
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-Israel ties set to deepen
02:53
IDF chief in Gaza: ‘We will not return to Oct. 6’
02:33
Egyptian FM: Camp David ‘still serving our national interest’
02:17
Bessent, Bahraini finance minister coordinate on Iran pressure campaign
01:53
‘Aggression comes with a price,’ Danon warns as US launches ‘Economic D-Day’ against Tehran
01:47
Secret Service aware of Iranian video threatening Barron Trump
01:27
Bessent: Iranian leaders’ warnings show US pressure working
01:08
EasyJet nixes Israel flights for the next year
00:47
US attorney asks judge to detain Central Synagogue attacker pending trial
00:29
Darline Graham wins South Carolina Republican special Senate primary runoff
00:07
United to restart San Francisco-Tel Aviv flights
19:49
With about 20% of votes counted, Sen. Darline Graham, sister of Lindsey, has 7-point lead on Rep. Ralph Norman in S.C. special Senate runoff
19:11
Capitol Police arrest man with guillotine in illegally parked truck near Supreme Court
16:27
Brandeis offering course on ‘America and its Jews at 250’
15:46
Wasserman Schultz joins House foreign affairs panel, Moskowitz now ranking member of Middle East subpanel
14:18
14 Mizrahi, Sephardic Jewish orgs pen letter criticizing ‘New York’ magazine’s ‘Habibi City’ article
14:01
Philadelphia dem socialists to host workshop on history of ‘weaponizing’ Jew-hatred, run by frequent partner of teacher unions
13:31
StandWithUs to offer Jew-hatred training to Haverford as part of settlement
13:12
New York Comic Con to include panel on Jewish identity
12:32
Suspect who said ‘settlers’ set her home on fire recants, Israel police says
12:29
Blaming US Jews for hate directed at them is ‘dangerous, wrong, antisemitic,’ Democratic National Committee chair says
10:55
Israel Police prevents PA-linked event in Jerusalem’s Old City
09:56
State should remove Tom Barrack as US envoy to Turkey, ‘insubordination, extreme hostility to ally Israel,’ ZOA head says
09:44
Sa’ar welcomes Dominican adoption of IHRA definition
09:23
State Dept asserting diplomatic status in defamation charge from self-described rabbi, US envoy to Belgium says
08:52
Netanyahu: Israel clearing UNRWA compound in Jerusalem
08:22
US State Department adjusting Middle East staffing after security review
08:13
Gaza-border residents protest aid, reconstruction before Hamas disarms
More Updates
JNS TV
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump at a White House press conference on Nov. 13, 2019. Photo by Jackson Richman/JNS.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump turns up pressure on Iran as military threat looms
August 25, 2026 02:42 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Don’t answer the antisemites; it’s a political war
Fiamma Nirenstein
Lawrence Nowosenetz. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
US should deport one of South Africa’s top antisemites
Lawrence Nowosenetz