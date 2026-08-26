Trump admin sanctions three far-left groups over terrorism, anti-Israel activity

The Trump administration sanctioned on Wednesday three entities it says are “violent far-left terrorist groups,” with all connected to anti-Israel activity.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury designated Palestine Action, a United Kingdom-based organization that was proscribed as a terrorist group by Britain in July 2025. The group has targeted defense companies and other businesses it associates with Israel, carrying out attacks that have caused millions of dollars in damage, according to the U.S. and British governments.

The British government has said Palestine Action’s attacks, including at defense companies Thales, Instro Precision and Elbit Systems UK, crossed the threshold into terrorism because they involved serious property damage intended to advance the group’s political cause and influence the government.

Treasury also designated Masar Badil, a transnational organization that it says operates as a front for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and is closely linked to the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network. The PFLP has been designated by the United States as a Foreign Terrorist Organization since 1997, while Samidoun was sanctioned by the United States and Canada in 2024.

“Masar Badil is inextricably linked with Samidoun, and described by one of its senior leaders as part of the same political project,” the department said. “The organizations share fundraising mechanisms as well as senior leaders and members of their respective executive committees,” several of which are sanctioned, as well.

Two Masar Badil officials, Germany-based Zaid Abdulnasser and Brazil-based Rawa Alsagheer, were also sanctioned.

The third entity, Italy-based Autistici/Inventati, was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for providing digital infrastructure and services to violent far-left groups, including website hosting, encrypted email, chat and video conferencing.

The U.S. State Department said Autistici/Inventati, also known as the A/I Collective, provides technological services that extremist groups use to publish communiqués and calls to action. A/I Collective “exclusively provides its services to vetted individuals, collectives, and groups it perceives to be aligned with its ideology,” the department stated. Those groups include U.S.-designated terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Hezbollah, the PFLP, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The sanctions come as the Trump administration has elevated violent far-left extremism as a counterterrorism priority. The administration’s 2026 Counterterrorism Strategy identifies violent far-left terrorist groups as one of three major terrorist threats facing the United States.

“Far-left extremists, their fronts, and their enablers should be on notice: We will bring the full weight of our economic tools to bear,” Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary, stated. “Political terrorism has no place in our society, and we will continue to cut the financial lifelines of these groups until they are eliminated.”