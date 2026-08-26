Maryland governor awards $10 million to 116 orgs to protect against hate crimes

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, announced on Tuesday that $10 million in Protection Against Hate Crimes grants will be awarded to 116 organizations, including nonprofits, houses of worship and community centers.

The State Fiscal Year 2027 grants, awarded across 16 counties and Baltimore City, will fund security measures including security personnel, access-control systems, surveillance cameras, facility hardening, emergency communication systems and staff training.

The program has provided funding annually since its inception in 2019 to help organizations targeted by hate crimes strengthen their security.

“The safety and security of all Marylanders is my top priority, so we are drawing a hard line because we have no tolerance for hate,” Moore said. “We are committed to protecting and ensuring safe and sacred spaces stay that way by investing in non-profit organizations, houses of worship and community centers to protect and honor every community that makes our state so diverse and special.”

Rabbi Dana Saroken, senior rabbi at Beth El Congregation of Baltimore, a Conservative synagogue in Pikesville, Md., stated that the funding “will allow our congregation to make important security enhancements that will help protect our congregants, students, staff and the thousands of people who spend time on our campus.”

“This investment affirms the governor’s commitment to ensure that people of all religions can participate in religious life without fear of attacks or danger and that congregants of all ages who come to our synagogue to gather, learn, pray and celebrate their Judaism will be protected and safe,” Saroken said. “We are incredibly grateful.”