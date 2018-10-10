More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News

Minister pulls plug on Israeli-Arab terrorist’s book launch

Israel’s Interior Minister Aryeh Deri orders an ‎Arab town to nix plans for an event in a publicly funded community center for a book by Walid ‎Daka, who killed IDF soldier Moshe Tamam ‎in 1984.

Oct. 10, 2018
Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri. Credit: Wikipedia.
Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri. Credit: Wikipedia.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has ordered the northern ‎Arab town of Baqa al-Gharbiya to cancel plans to ‎host a book launch for a convicted ‎terrorist. ‎

The event was to mark the release of The Story of ‎the Oil Secret, ‎a children’s book penned by Walid ‎Daka, an Arab-Israeli terrorist who was convicted of ‎the abduction and murder of Israel Defense Forces’ soldier Moshe Tamam ‎in 1984.‎

Daka, who hails from Baqa al-Gharbiya, was ‎sentenced to life in prison. He continues to deny ‎any involvement in the ‎murder and has unsuccessfully ‎petitioned for a new trial several times. ‎

According to reports in Israeli media, the town ‎‎planned to host the event in a publicly funded ‎‎community center, giving Deri the authority to order ‎‎it be canceled.‎

Deri’s decision followed an appeal against the event ‎‎by Tamam’s family, an organization representing ‎‎disabled IDF soldiers and right-wing activist Shai ‎‎Glick.‎

‎“The State of Israel will not give a platform to ‎launch the writings of a terrorist in a public ‎building belonging to the council,” Deri said ‎on Tuesday.‎

‎“This is a man who murdered an IDF soldier and is ‎serving a life sentence. We have a duty to preserve ‎the dignity of Moshe Tamam and not allow the ‎terrorist to use the local council’s facilities to ‎launch his book.”

The interior minister further barred Baqa al-‎Gharbiya ‎Council Head Mursi Abu Mokh from hosting ‎any such an event.‎

In response, organizers said they plan to move the ‎‎event to a private venue. ‎

Israel’s Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev denounced the ‎move, calling it “a theater of the absurd. What ‎began as a first act in which Walid Daka, a ‎terrorist, is celebrated for his actions, continues ‎with a second act in which the town of Baqa al-Gharbiya ‎ celebrates the release of his book. Turning ‎this heinous terrorist into a role model for ‎children is truly absurd.”

Regev demanded the town cancel the private event as ‎well, saying “it is time we stop giving terrorists ‎and murderers public platforms. Terrorists should ‎rot in prison, where they belong.”

Baka al-Gharbiya’s council issued a statement saying ‎the town has “adopted the motto of being a city of ‎tolerance. We believe in coexistence based on the ‎values of equality and respect among all Israeli ‎population groups."”

As the content of Daka’s book had been approved by ‎the Israel Prison Service prior to publication, the ‎launch “is a cultural event organized by his ‎‎[Daka’s] family. We have read the book and its ‎contents are humane. It has no hatred, hostility or ‎any illegal content.‎

‎“The Walid Daka of 32 years ago is not the same ‎Walid as now. We are not in a place where we seek to ‎hurt anyone, for that goes against the values of ‎tolerance that we in Baka al-Gharbiya embrace,” the ‎statement said, stressing that “if the book ‎contained any incitement or racism, the city would ‎most definitely not have allowed the event to take ‎place.”

EXPLORE JNS
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Ballot Box
U.S. News
AIPAC a wedge issue facing Democrats in midterm races
The pro-Israel group “has become increasingly problematic for many American Jews and for many candidates running for office,” Lauren Strauss, of American University, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard