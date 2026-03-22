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‘A very difficult evening,’ Netanyahu says after Iranian missiles wound 115

“We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts,” added the Israeli premier.

Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff

‘A very difficult evening,’ Netanyahu says after Iranian missiles wound 115

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives an update on an Iranian missile attack on Arad, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives an update on an Iranian missile attack on Arad, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night wished a speedy recovery to those wounded in Iranian ballistic missile strikes on the southern cities of Dimona and Arad, calling it “a very difficult evening in the campaign for our future.”

After speaking with the mayors of Dimona, Arad and Rishon Letzion—where an Iranian cluster munition damaged eight sites, including a closed kindergarten, without causing injuries—the premier reiterated the importance of entering bomb shelters in accordance with instructions of the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command.

“We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts,” said Netanyahu.

The Magen David Adom medical emergency response group said it had evacuated a total of 31 people to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva after a missile scored a direct hit in Dimona around 7 p.m. on Saturday. One person sustained serious wounds, one was moderately injured and 29 others were listed as being in mild condition.

Around three hours later, 84 people were wounded by a direct impact in Arad, some 15 miles west of Dimona, MDA said. Among those evacuated to Soroka Medical Center were 11 in serious condition, 20 in moderate condition and 84 in mild condition, according to the NGO.

Israel’s Health Ministry said on Sunday morning that 4,564 people had been evacuated to hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

As of 7 a.m., 124 remained hospitalized—one in critical condition, 13 in serious, 26 in moderate and 84 in light condition, according to the ministry.

Defense and Security Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security Iran
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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