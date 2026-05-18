More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Abbas: Israel witholding billions earmarked for Palestinian prisoners

The P.A. chief “admitted again” to paying terrorists, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Mahmoud Abbas
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas delivers a speech regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, May 5, 2020. Credit: Flash90.
( May 18, 2026 / JNS )

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas last week “admitted again” to paying terrorists imprisoned in Israel, Jerusalem’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry shared a clip from Abbas’s May 14 address to a Ramallah gathering of the Fatah terrorist organization, which he also chairs, in which he complained about “the continued withholding [by Israel] of the Palestinians people’s funds, which have so far exceeded $5 billion.

“All this needs to be paid to public employees, to prisoners and so on, and other expenses,” he adds.

Jerusalem collects 600 million-700 million shekels ($160 million-$190 million) in tax and tariff funds on behalf of the P.A. every month under the terms of the Oslo Accords, signed with the PLO in the 1990s.

In 2018, lawmakers from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud Party initiated and passed legislation to offset the sum to put pressure on the Palestinian Authority to stop rewarding terrorism.

Around one billion shekels ($270 million) in yearly tax revenue that Israel collects on behalf of the P.A. goes toward its “pay for slay” policy, under which it disburses monthly stipends to terrorists and their relatives.

On Feb. 10, 2025, the P.A. once again claimed it had given up the program. The P.A. said payments would no longer be made through its Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, but instead through a new body, the Palestinian National Economic Empowerment Institution (PNEEI), under the P.A. Ministry of Social Development.

However, Ramallah has made no efforts at real reform of its “pay-for-slay” program, which is monitored by Israel-based watchdog group Palestinian Media Watch.

“The Palestinian Authority still allocates public funds to reward convicted terrorists,” the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem tweeted on Monday. “Now Abbas complains Israel is withholding the money. No chance Israel will allow these funds to bankroll terrorism.”

Abbas, 90, was reelected as the leader of Fatah over the weekend in the faction’s first internal election since 2016.

“The achievements we have made are thanks to the immense sacrifices made by our leaders, martyrs, prisoners and all the male and female freedom fighters who paved the way to freedom and independence with their blood,” he said in his opening at the Ramallah conference.

“They have made sacrifices under the most difficult circumstances, foremost among them the great leader Marwan Barghouti, and we will not rest until they are freed from the occupation’s prisons,” he continued, in reference to one of the most notorious figures of the Second Intifada, who was convicted in 2002 for masterminding lethal terrorist attacks against Israelis and foreign nationals.

Barghouti received the highest number of votes in elections for the Central Committee, Fatah’s most powerful body, according to preliminary results seen by AFP on Sunday.

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the Israel Defense Forces-controlled security zone in Southern Lebanon, April 12, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: IDF control of Gaza Strip expanded by 10% since October
Under the terms of the first phase of the ceasefire, the IDF was given control of 53%.
May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
A banner advertizing the Nova Exhibition is on display in London, U.K. on May 18, 2026. Photo courtesy of Linda Sason.
World News
Banner for London Oct. 7 memorial removed, reinstalled
Organizers said the police cited security concerns over advertisement for the Nova Exhibition.
May 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
A promotional photo for "Fauda" on Netflix. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
‘Fauda’s new season premieres in Israel
Season five of the award-winning series was rewritten to address the Oct. 7, 2023, attack.
May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
An Iranian military personnel (C) educates women about how to use a gun at a booth in Hafte Tir Square, in Tehran on May 17, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Pakistan shares revised Iran proposal with US
A Pakistani source said Islamabad had passed a revised proposal to Washington as talks remain stalled and Trump threatens renewed military action.
May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
On the Tel Aviv University campus, March 15, 2021. Photo by Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Israeli study points to potential breakthrough in spinal cord injury care
Tel Aviv University researchers developed a method that may remove excess glutamate from the bloodstream in the first hours after injury, aiming to reduce the chain reaction of damage.
May 18, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Jews celebrate Jerusalem Day at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on the eve of Jerusalem Day, on May 14, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu announces projects for Jerusalem, including Western Wall
“There are very few peoples whose capital today is the same as it was 3,000 years ago,” the Israeli prime minister noted.
May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
BDS Protest in Melbourne
JNS TV / Judeacation
Why European sanctions on Israel could backfire
May. 18, 2026
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
Abe Foxman and the luxury of pessimism
Ben Cohen
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘Rapist dogs?’ Woke journalism’s antisemitic war on Israel crosses a line
Jonathan S. Tobin