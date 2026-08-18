More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

America ‘not where we’re supposed to be,’ says Persian Jew who immigrated to Israel with seven other families

“It’s time for the Jews to come home,” Jordan Karmily told JNS.

Rebecca Szlechter
New immigrants from France arrive to the Ben Gurion airport in central Israel on June 25, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
New immigrants from France arrive to the Ben Gurion airport in central Israel on June 25, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90
(Aug. 18, 2026 / JNS)

Their parents fled Iran decades ago to build a comfortable life in the United States. Now, eight families from the tight-knit Persian Jewish community in Great Neck, N.Y., are leaving that life behind to build their futures in Israel.

The Persian Jewish community in Great Neck has long been pro-Israel, but it has been uncommon for its members to move to Israel. Families built their lives around generations of relatives living nearby, creating a close-knit community that provides many of the comforts and institutions of Jewish life, according to Jordan Karmily, 42.

“It’s a bit of an earthquake in our community, because people don’t leave,” he told JNS.

Karmily was born and raised in Great Neck and has lived there his entire life. He and his wife, Joyce, 37, have six daughters, ages 2 to 14.

His family and others in Great Neck trace their roots to Mashhad, Iran. His parents’ generation came to the United States some 50 years ago, before the 1979 Iranian Revolution, and built what has become a community of more than 7,000 people.

Karmily described the community as traditional, practicing, affluent and “very, very, very tight-knit.”

Great Neck “has everything a community offers,” he said.

His parents, siblings and cousins live within walking distance. For years, Karmily and others had discussed moving to Israel, but the idea remained more of a dream than a concrete plan.

“It was always a topic of conversation,” he said. “Like most life plans or big life plans or ideals, we kind of just keep it at arm’s distance.”

That began to change after Oct. 7, 2023. Karmily said he became consumed by the events unfolding in Israel and found it difficult to focus on his life in New York while Israelis were facing rocket attacks.

“Oct. 7 definitely kicked a nerve,” he told JNS. “I felt like I was missing out on everything that was going on.”

The families also received assistance from Nefesh B’Nefesh, which helped take the prospective immigrants on a pilot trip to Israel. They visited schools and met with municipal officials, giving them a chance to experience the practical realities of living in the Jewish state.

Karmiliy said that the trip helped turn the idea of immigration into something more tangible.

The families immigrated with the assistance of Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with the Israeli Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and Jewish National Fund-USA.

The families are also maintaining the community structure that has been central to their lives in New York, Karmily told JNS.

They rented homes in the same neighborhood, plan to send their children to the same schools and will pray at the same synagogue.

“We’re approaching this as a community project,” he said.

Raising his six daughters in Israel is a central part of the decision.

“I never had a dream of retiring in Israel. I wanted to raise a family there,” he told JNS. “I wanted my future offspring, God willing, to be planted in Israel.”

He acknowledged that Israel is not perfect and that the move will come with challenges, but said that he believes it offers something he wants for his children.

“Everybody loves Israel, supports Israel, contributes money to Israel,” he said. “When it comes to moving, it’s a weird conflict for a lot of people, because you support it but you don’t want people to actually move there.”

Still, Karmily believes the move by eight families could be the beginning of a larger shift.

“I have no doubt that in years, with more families moving and more waves coming, it’s gonna become the thing,” he told JNS.

Karmily hopes other Persian Jewish families in Great Neck who have considered immigration will see that it is possible.

“If it’s really an ideal, more than Israel needs money, more than Israel needs to be supported from afar,” he said. “I think the Jewish people, they need us.”

“We lack nothing here,” he said. “We have community, we have our family, we have parks and schools and it’s safe and everything is good.”

“But it’s not where we’re supposed to be,” he told JNS.

Chaim Broyde, mayor of Ra’anana, welcomed the families and praised their decision.

“We warmly welcome the new families joining our community and are deeply moved by this inspiring step, which embodies Zionism and faith,” he told JNS. “Raanana is proud to be one of Israel’s leading cities in the absorption of new immigrants, serving as a home to olim from dozens of countries and bringing together diverse communities.”

“We embrace the new olim and are committed to providing them and their children with the support they need to integrate, thrive and feel at home in Raanana,” he said. “I wish the families a smooth transition into their new lives and assure them that we will be there to support them every step of the way.”

Looking ahead, Karmily hopes his children will understand that their parents made a deliberate choice to build their family in Israel.

“As long as they know that there was someone in their lineage, one of their parents, grandparents, who didn’t need to move but chose to move,” he said.

Ultimately, he believes the moment for Jews to return to Israel should not be viewed as something that will happen only in some distant future.

“It’s time for the Jews to come home,” he said. “Those days that we waited for and prayed for have come, and we just need to open our eyes and hear the call.”

Israeli Society Diaspora Jewry
Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
EXPLORE JNS
Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.). Credit: Courtesy of office of Rep. Randy Fine.
U.S. News
Rep. Fine refers GOP opponent to FBI over $1 million in allegedly unreported campaign expenditures
The Jewish congressman said that ‘foreign actors’ might be promoting his opponent, Dan Bilzerian.
August 18, 2026 02:19 AM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov and White House senior aide Jared Kushner, along with other aides, meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem, Aug.17, 2026. Photo by Shalev Shalom/GPO.
Israel News
Kushner: Gaza demilitarization could begin within 30 days
“And hopefully filling in some of the tunnels as well in the next 60 to 90 days,” the Trump administration envoy said.
August 18, 2026 02:40 AM
Activist Jodie Evans of Code Pink speaks during a march in Washington, D.C., on July 19, 2021. Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn.
World News
UK probes potential Chinese funding of anti-Israel Code Pink group
Israel’s U.N. envoy says the inquiry shows that anti-Israel hostility is “not organic” and warns of foreign efforts to sow division.
Aug. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
A grade 11 Saudi textbook highlights agreements between Muhammad with Jews and Christians. Credit: IMPACT-se.
World News
Saudi Arabia excises all antisemitism from textbooks
“The Saudi curriculum has never been more positive in its portrayal of religious minorities or more encouraging of peace and tolerance,” said IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff.
Aug. 17, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Breaking News
04:09
IDF kills Islamic Jihad commander who abducted Israeli from Be’eri on Oct. 7
03:52
Six Thai workers injured by unexploded ordnance near Metula
03:21
Israeli envoy Danon slams Mamdani ally over refusal to call synagogue attack antisemitic
03:10
Israeli envoy slams Hezbollah’s use of human shields
03:07
CENTCOM: US forces redirected 64 ships, disabled three in Iran blockade enforcement
02:41
Trump again floats idea of making Strait of Hormuz a US territory
02:19
Upcoming election ‘most important in Israel’s history,’ Knesset speaker tells JNS
02:15
Kushner: Gaza demilitarization could begin within 30 days
02:03
IDF to hold military exercise in Judea and Samaria
01:53
UNIFIL: Israeli flags in Southern Lebanon violate Resolution 1701
01:35
Israel, Board of Peace agree Hamas must disarm before Gaza rebuilt
01:30
Smotrich: Hamas can’t be defeated without full Israeli control of Gaza
01:22
Herzog meets Kushner, Mladenov on next steps for Trump Gaza plan
01:20
Huckabee: No US-Israel disagreement over plan to disarm Hamas
01:08
Fallen IDF soldier’s organ donation saves six lives, including 7-year-old girl’s
00:28
Levin renews vow for judicial overhaul: ‘I want to finish this’
00:07
Israel’s historic Tzippori River Trail upgraded for accessibility
23:06
Israel Police probe vandalism of Israeli flags in Samaria
22:05
IDF must present plan to transfer civilian law enforcement in Judea and Samaria to police, says Israeli defense minister
10:31
Hamas detonates explosive, fires toward troops near Yellow Line in northern Gaza, IDF says
10:12
Two boys, 4 and 6, found stabbed in Beit Shemesh, one unconscious, Magen David Adom says
09:50
Israel stations soldiers at entrances to homes in Palestinian village Qusra, residents remain confined
09:45
Trump says Hamas agreed to disarm, urges Israel to halt Gaza strikes
09:07
Kurdish PM Barzani says Iranian drones targeted his office, intelligence chief’s home
09:04
Likud needs candidates ‘not afraid of the deep state,’ communications minister says
08:53
Likud lawmaker: Primary voting reflects ‘the free voice of Israel’
08:38
Israeli forces nab Palestinian digging tunnel shaft near Jerusalem security barrier
08:36
‘Likudniks understand the importance,’ Dichter says of primary vote
08:22
Regev: Primary shows there is democracy within Likud
08:12
Zohar: Likud Party primary is about bringing Netanyahu back to power
08:03
Likud Party ad: Mamdani, Khamenei ‘want Netanyahu to lose’
07:31
Trump: Iran should raise the white flag
07:22
Israeli soccer star Manor Solomon scores in West Ham debut
07:10
Iranian MP Azizi mocks Trump over Strait of Hormuz, says he should worry about his own safety
06:50
CIJA urges Canadian Muslim group to address antisemitism
06:37
Trump: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon ‘in any way, shape, or form’
06:31
Senior IRGC commander warns Iran could shift to offensive posture
06:11
Shipping through Strait of Hormuz slows sharply after tanker attacks
05:59
Police seize 80 cattle grazing in IDF live-fire zone
05:42
Gaza-bound protest ship crashes into harbor wall in Germany
05:12
Herzog awards presidential sports medal, honors assistance to bereaved families
04:41
Israeli rescue delegation searches for missing in Colombia earthquake rubble
04:26
Iran: 60-day window for talks with US ‘lost its relevance’
04:11
Israel’s economy surges at 15.4% rate in second quarter
03:51
‘WSJ': Iran used ceasefire to prepare for wider war
03:30
Trump: Mecca defense pact shows Middle East ‘coming together’
03:10
Israeli activist group condemns Kushner-Hamas meeting
02:45
US tells Hamas it wants ‘real efforts and not just words’ on disarmament
02:22
Netanyahu: Winning Likud list will block ‘narrow government with Arab parties’
02:09
Reps. Johnson, Jeffries condemn antisemitic campaign against Rep. Randy Fine
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV
Inside the Israeli kibbutz rebuilding on Hezbollah’s doorstep
August 17, 2026 07:49 AM
Canaan Lidor
COLUMNS
Michael Freund
Opinion
Costa Rica’s remarkable Jewish story
Michael Freund
Duvi Honig. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why is America trying to teach Israel about terrorism?
Duvi Honig