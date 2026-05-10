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News   Israel News

Arkia to expand Vietnam service

The planned new flights to Saigon come as Israelis are increasingly flying to the Far East amid a burst of antisemitism in much of the West.

May. 10, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Vietnamese city of Saigon. Credit: Shutterstock
The Vietnamese city of Saigon. Credit: Shutterstock
( May 10, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli airline Arkia announced on Sunday that it is expanding its service from Tel Aviv to Vietnam this fall with new flights to Saigon.

The carrier said it will begin weekly non-stop service from Tel Aviv to Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City) starting in October, in addition to its weekly flights to the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, which it inaugurated in January.

“The new route to Saigon is another step in implementing Arkia’s strategic plan to expand long-haul flight operations and deepen our operations in the East,” said Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz. “After the success and high demand we saw in Hanoi, it was clear to us that it was right to continue expanding in Vietnam.”

The move by Israel’s third-largest airline comes as Israeli flag carrier El Al is starting its own thrice-weekly service to Hanoi in October, following Arkia’s inauguration of the first-ever flight from Tel Aviv to Vietnam earlier this year.

It also comes at a time when Israelis are increasingly flying to the Far East amid a burst of antisemitism in much of the West.

Israeli travel consultants said that Vietnam has fast emerged as a very desirable and safe destination.

“Vietnam is this year’s hot place, coveted by both the young independent traveler and Israeli families who want to explore new countries,” Mark Feldman, CEO of Jerusalem’s Ziontours, told JNS. “Arkia’s timing is perfect and should prove to be a big success.”

Flight Updates
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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