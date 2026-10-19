Ben-Gvir: Police cracking down on mosque noise nationwide
The Israel Police is increasingly enforcing noise violations from muezzins across the Jewish state, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Monday, after a mosque in Tel Sheva, a Bedouin town bordering Beersheva, was cited overnight on Sunday.
“Officers from the Ayarot Police Station arrived at the scene, checked the noise level and wrote a report for creating unreasonable noise,” Ben-Gvir wrote in a Hebrew-language X post.
“For decades, the phenomenon was ignored,” he wrote. “Since I took office, I have changed the policy.”
The minister acknowledged the effort is “not yet perfect,” but said authorities are “definitely on the right track.
“Every child in the State of Israel deserves to sleep in quiet,” he added.
המסגד הזה בתל שבע הרעיש הלילה מעבר למותר בחוק. שוטרי תחנת העיירות הגיעו למקום, בדקו את עוצמת הרעש ורשמו דו״ח בגין הקמת רעש בלתי סביר.— איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) October 19, 2026
וזה לא רק בתל שבע. במסגרת המדיניות שאני מוביל, משטרת ישראל אוכפת עבירות רעש ממסגדים בכל רחבי הארץ.
במשך עשרות שנים התעלמו מהתופעה. מאז שנכנסתי… pic.twitter.com/DOk4itzyiy