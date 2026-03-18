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Kenneth Brander

Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander

Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander is the president and rosh yeshivah of Ohr Torah Stone.

Mental Health, Sadness, Man
Opinion
Unmasking Israel’s mental-health crisis
Just as at Purim, we need to look deeper in the story of Esther to see the Divine at work, we need to pay more attention to what is going on deep inside ourselves and those around us.
Feb. 25, 2026
Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander
Tu B'Shevat
Opinion
‘Man is a tree of the field’
Jan. 30, 2026
Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander
Hamas Tunnel in Gaza
Opinion
From Gaza to Sydney: ‘Maoz Tzur’ and spiritual resistance
Dec. 16, 2025
Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander
Burial Place of Abraham
Opinion
When leadership and family collide
Lessons on parenting gleaned from the life and death of Abraham, Sarah and King David in this week’s Torah readings.
Nov. 13, 2025
Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander
IDF Soldiers, Army Base
Opinion
Army service as the antidote to the mourning of the Omer
The light of unity and commitment to Jewish values will help us move toward the receiving of the Torah commemorated on Shavuot.
May. 19, 2025
Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander
Volunteers Help Farms, Farmers, Fields in Israel
Opinion
Rosh Hashanah: Still in the Field
This year, instead of our usual routines, we found ourselves in literal fields—the groves and orchards of our land, picking and pruning where farmers were not available.
Sep. 30, 2024
Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander
Haredi Jews in Jerusalem on Friday evening before the start of Shabbat. Photo by Kobi Gideon/Flash90.
Opinion
The haredi draft is everyone’s challenge
The IDF and Israeli society as a whole need to help pave the way for the haredim to successfully serve in the army.
Jul. 21, 2024
Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander
Torah Scroll
Opinion
Worthy or not, we are ready for redemption
Parshat Behar teaches that there are two paths to redemption: that of righteous people and that of the Jubilee that ends the exile.
May. 21, 2024
Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander
American, Israeli Flags
Opinion
Is Israel failing the Diaspora?
The COVID-19 crisis demands a re-evaluation of what it means to be “one Jewish community.” Help and solidarity cannot—and must not—be a one-way street.
May. 10, 2020
Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander
Opinion
Israel is helping solve the global shortage of educators and rabbis
Ohr Torah Stone’s Beren-Amiel and Straus-Amiel programs are celebrating the 20th anniversary of sending well-trained, creative and motivated educators and rabbis to serve Jewish communities throughout the world.
May. 15, 2019
Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander