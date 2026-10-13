Friends of Zion confab ends after Oct. 7 broadcast viewed by over 250 million, organizers say

More than 1,000 Christian leaders and influencers concluded their visit to Israel as part of the Friends of Zion (FOZ) Ambassador Summit, which included the organization’s Oct. 7 memorial event in Jerusalem.

Participants took part in a week of diplomatic meetings and visits across Israel, hearing firsthand accounts of the courage, loss and resilience that have shaped Israeli society since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

A centerpiece of the summit was an international memorial event held at Jerusalem’s Southern Wall on Oct. 7, bringing together former hostages, bereaved families, wounded Israelis and Jewish and Christian leaders.

Hosted by influencers Nathaniel Buzolic and Erin Molan, the event was broadcast worldwide as part of a 24-hour international broadcast from Jerusalem.

According to Friends of Zion, the broadcast reached more than 250 million people in 176 countries, while FOZ content generated more than 90 million views across social-media platforms during the week.

The broadcast also reached audiences in countries with which Israel has no diplomatic relations, including Syria and Saudi Arabia. In Brazil, it drew more than 8.5 million viewers following an appeal by Flávio Bolsonaro urging Brazilians to watch, according to FOZ.

Former hostages, survivors and other honorees hold their awards at the Friends of Zion Ambassador Summit’s Oct. 7 memorial event at Jerusalem’s Southern Wall, Oct. 7, 2026. Photo by Roy Yehuda.

More than 2,000 people attended the Oct. 7 memorial event, where FOZ founder Dr. Mike Evans presented the organization’s “Here Am I” Award to Yaniv Hayun, who helped thwart an attempted hijacking of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Sept. 30.

The event, led by Evans in partnership with Sylvan Adams, president of the World Jewish Congress Israel, conveyed a message that Israel and the Jewish people are not alone.

“For you cowards and morally bankrupt, spineless terror lovers, we have a message for you: To get to the Jewish people, you will have to come to us,” Evans told the audience.

“You said that the Jewish people are alone, but that is the big lie,” he continued. “We will stand up and speak up. Even if 90% of the United Nations walks out, the God of Israel is walking in.”

On Oct. 8, participants met former hostages Romi Gonen, Elkana Bohbot and Noa Argamani, as well as survivors of the Hamas massacre and bereaved families, at the site of the Supernova music festival, where terrorists murdered 378 people.

Throughout the week, participants visited sites of historical, religious and national significance across Israel, including Yad Vashem, Jerusalem’s Old City, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the City of David, the Friends of Zion Museum, the Dead Sea, Masada and ancient Shiloh.

The delegation also visited communities in the Gaza border region, as well as locations in the Galilee and around the Sea of Galilee. Participants met Israeli President Isaac Herzog, government officials, diplomats, ambassadors, business leaders and other prominent figures.

After the summit concluded, participants returned to their respective countries with firsthand testimonies, personal experiences and new relationships—and a commitment to sharing Israel’s story with their communities.