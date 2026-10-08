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Christian evangelical pastors vow in Jerusalem: ‘Israel is not alone’

A major global faith-based solidarity event is held on the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack.

Etgar Lefkovits
American evangelical pastor Mike Evans presents plumber turned public hero Yaniv Hayoun with an award on October 7, 2026 at a Christian solidarity event in Jerusalem marking three years since the Hamas attack on Israel. Credit: Friends of Zion.
American evangelical pastor Mike Evans presents Yaniv Hayoun with an award on Oct. 7, 2026 at a Christian solidarity event in Jerusalem marking three years since the Hamas attack on Israel. Credit: Friends of Zion.
(Oct. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Hundreds of evangelical Christian pastors on Wednesday gathered in an archaeological garden at the foot of the Western Wall in Jerusalem on the third anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, pledging that Israel is not alone.

The extraordinary show of support came amid burgeoning relations between Israel and the evangelical Christian world, amid international opprobrium over the fallout of the two-year war in Gaza triggered by the Hamas-led invasion.

“For you cowards and morally sinless terror lovers, we have a message for you: to get to the Jewish people you will have to come to us,” Mike Evans, an American evangelical pastor and founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem who led the event, told the audience.

“You said that the Jewish people are alone, but that is the big lie,” he continued. “We will stand up and speak up. Even if 90% of the United Nations walks out, the God of Israel is walking in.”

The Oct. 7 attackers “were not only attacking Jews, but the whole human family and the sanctity of human life,” said Bishop Robert Stearns of the New York-based Eagles Wings Ministry, who addressed the gathering.

“We are living in a time when darkness is getting bigger by the day because dark is losing and the light is breaking through,” he added.

The event, which included representatives from over 100 countries around the world, brought together released hostages as well as plumber Yaniv Hayoun, who helped avert disaster in last month’s failed hijacking attempt of a commercial airliner en route to Tel Aviv in a strong display of international solidarity between Jews and Christians.

“We as Christians know more than anyone else what happens when a lawless regime takes over,” said George Deek, Israel’s envoy to the Christian world. “Israel is the only firewall between us and the persecution of Christians everywhere else in the region.”

Religion
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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