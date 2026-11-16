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News   Israel News

From the Second Intifada to campus front lines: StandWithUs marks 25 years

A meeting at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem highlights the organization’s evolution from a grassroots initiative into a global force for Israel advocacy.

Sharon Altshul
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog pose with StandWithUs co-founder and CEO Roz Rothstein and her husband, Jerry Rothstein, alongside a delegation of StandWithUs leaders and supporters from the United States and Australia at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Nov. 15, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal Herzog, with StandWithUs co-founder and CEO Roz Rothstein and her husband, Jerry Rothstein, alongside a delegation of StandWithUs leaders and supporters from the United States and Australia at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Nov. 15, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

A delegation of StandWithUs leaders and supporters from the United States and Australia met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Sunday, near the conclusion of a solidarity mission to Israel.

For participants, the visit was an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to Israel at a time of growing international criticism of the Jewish state. For Roz Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs, it also reflected how far the organization has come since its founding 25 years ago.

“We were determined to show solidarity and be really great role models,” Rothstein told the gathering. “We’re elevating every part of our trip just so everybody else can say, hey, maybe it’s okay to go. So, it’s a very, very special group.”

StandWithUs was founded in 2001, during the Second Intifada, when Rothstein, the daughter of Holocaust survivors, became increasingly concerned about international media coverage of Israel and the lack of organized responses to anti-Israel misinformation.

Together with her husband, Jerry Rothstein, she began investigating whether another organization was already addressing the problem. The murders of Israeli teenagers Koby Mandell and Yosef Ishran on May 8, 2001, underscored the urgency of their mission.

“Actually, nothing was going,” she recalled, describing the lack of organizational capacity, funding and resources available at the time.

The Rothsteins were particularly troubled by international media coverage they believed distorted the reality of the conflict. Jerry Rothstein recalled seeing a Los Angeles Times description of Hamas members as “freedom fighters.”

The need to explain Israel’s geography, history and security challenges to audiences abroad became a driving force behind StandWithUs. What began as an effort to fill a gap in public advocacy has grown into an international organization with programs spanning university campuses, high schools, legal advocacy and digital communications.

Combating antisemitism on campus and online

Much of StandWithUs’s work today focuses on preparing young people to respond confidently to antisemitism and misinformation.

Its Campus Department provides students with educational resources, support and tools to address challenges in their college environments and advocate for Israel and the Jewish people.

The High School Department works with teenagers to develop informed and confident leaders. Its Leventhal High School Internship is a yearlong program for 11th- and 12th-grade students, combining peer education, public speaking, leadership development and the creation of educational initiatives.

Another significant area of work is StandWithUs Law, which brings together the organization’s attorneys and a network of hundreds of pro bono lawyers and law firms to address antisemitism through legal channels.

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, the organization reports receiving more than 1,600 complaints. Its legal team examines reported incidents and coordinates responses with other StandWithUs departments.

Its digital department also works around the clock, producing educational content in multiple languages. The organization reports more than 2.1 million followers on Facebook, 1.5 million on Instagram and 400,000 on X, in addition to audiences on other social media platforms.

Personal connections to Israel

The organization’s reach was reflected in the different paths that brought members of the delegation to Israel.

Richard Becker of Highland Park, Illinois, a StandWithUs board member for 15 years and a member of its Midwest Advisory Board, was making his 18th trip to Israel but his first with a StandWithUs mission.

He told JNS that he supports the organization particularly for its campus work and its ability to reach younger audiences. He praised “how it involves young people and the quality of social media and messaging to get people to understand the truth about Israel.”

For Randy Kessler, who has worked in the organization’s Northwest region in Seattle for nine years, joining the mission was an opportunity to spend time with a group he described as a “wonderful crew.”

U.S.-based staff members do not generally participate in the missions, but Kessler had vacation time available and decided to join.

Other participants described more personal reasons for becoming involved.

One woman recalled that her brother’s decision to donate to StandWithUs in her name was one of the greatest birthday presents she had received.

“It was when my brother donated in my name that proved to be one of the greatest birthday presents that I’ve ever received,” she said.

Her brother has lived in Italy for 35 years, where he faces challenges similar to those encountered in the United States. She was participating in her second StandWithUs mission.

Another participant from Pennsylvania traced her involvement to her 16-year-old grandson, who visited Israel with a Jewish camp and was taken to the StandWithUs offices. His enthusiastic reaction encouraged her to learn more about the organization.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Michal Herzog meet with StandWithUs co-founder and CEO Roz Rothstein and her husband, Jerry Rothstein, alongside a delegation of StandWithUs supporters and leaders at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Nov. 15, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Michal Herzog meet with StandWithUs co-founder and CEO Roz Rothstein and her husband, Jerry Rothstein, alongside a delegation of StandWithUs supporters and leaders at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Nov. 15, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.

A message of solidarity

During Sunday’s meeting, the Herzogs asked Rothstein about the organization’s work and needs. Her response reflected both its ambitions and the scale of the challenge.

“We raise our current budget of $30 million, but act like it’s $200 million,” she said.

The meeting also included lighter exchanges. Jerry Rothstein asked Herzog about the group’s travel plans and “whether Israel would be delivering any gifts to Tehran.”

“It’s all hanging in the air, so I don’t have any specific answer,” the president responded.

Michal Herzog, meanwhile, joked that flights in the United States seemed to be more difficult at the present time.

At the conclusion of the meeting, StandWithUs CEO Michael Dickson presented the president with a pair of sports shoes featuring the Israeli flag. Herzog posted later on X that it was “a pleasure to host a delegation of great friends from StandWithUs as they mark 25 years of outstanding advocacy on behalf of Israel and the Jewish people.”

The delegation’s itinerary continued with a visit to the new Knesset Museum, followed by a volunteer activity packing food for Israeli soldiers ahead of the group’s final dinner together.

Twenty-five years after its founding during the Second Intifada, StandWithUs has grown from a small initiative challenging anti-Israel misinformation into an international organization working to shape perceptions of Israel, particularly among the next generation.

Jewish Organizations Campus Antisemitism
Sharon Altshul
Sharon Altshul Sharon Altshul
Sharon Altshul is a photojournalist and writer known for her reporting on Israeli society, culture and community development.
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