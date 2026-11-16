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‘BBC Arabic’s new chief referred to Israeli cities as ‘occupied’

Mayssaloun Nassar’ social media posts reveal attitudes typically expressed by terrorist groups.

David Isaac
The main entrance to the BBC’s Broadcasting House in London, July 2, 2014. Credit: Alexander Svensson/CC BY 2.0.
The main entrance to the BBC’s Broadcasting House in London, July 2, 2014. Credit: Alexander Svensson/CC BY 2.0.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

BBC News Arabic, already under fire for anti-Israel bias, hired a new chief to clean up its act who is herself guilty of said bias. Mayssaloun Nassar, a French-Lebanese journalist, took charge of the BBC’s Arabic language service in early October.

On Saturday, The Telegraph disclosed a series of social media posts that Nassar made at France 24 indicating she considers all of Israel “occupied.”

On Nov. 15, 2012, Nassar posted to X that Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Al-Quds Brigades shelled “the occupied city of Beersheba.” Beersheva is a southern city located within an area universally considered part of Israel.

Six days later, on Nov. 21, 2012, Nassar again posted to X employing language used by opponents of Israel’s existence when she wrote that a rocket fired from Lebanon hit in Metulla, which she described as “inside the occupied territories.” Metulla in the Upper Galilee is Israel’s northernmost city, in part of the country not within a disputed zone.

On Nov. 15, 2012, she posted that “Israel acknowledges that 100 rockets have fallen and 28 settlers have been injured.”

“Contemporary reports placed the rocket attacks in southern Israeli towns within Israel’s pre-1967 borders, rather than in settlements in the occupied West Bank,” The Telegraph reported.

In her profile bio on X, Nassar writes: “I have opinions, I keep them to myself.”

On Nov. 13, a spokesman for media watchdog group CAMERA, the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis, said it had “no confidence” in Nassar’s ability “to finally bring BBC Arabic under control,” The Telegraph reported.

The spokesman said the wording in Nassar’s social media posts was “false and delegitimizing,” and the kind that BBC Arabic had been obliged to correct in the past.

BBC Arabic was forced to make 34 corrections in the first five months of the Gaza war after wrongly describing Israeli towns as ‘settlements’ or their residents as ‘settlers,’ including references to Metulla,” The Telegraph said.

The BBC defended its new appointment when asked whether it had seen her posts before giving her the position, and whether her descriptions of Israeli towns fit its editorial guidelines.

Ignoring the direct questions, a BBC spokesman told The Telegraph: “Mayssaloun Nassar was recently appointed editor of BBC News Arabic and was the outstanding candidate for the role. She brings a wealth of experience in journalism and a strong record of leadership.”

CAMERA Arabic

Jonathan Sacerdoti, a British broadcaster, journalist and TV producer, told JNS: “The BBC has had so many opportunities to deal with this problem. The fact that it not only does not do so but actually frequently argues to justify its journalists’ slurs against Israel or deny their relevance, often before having to admit them and apologize, makes many of us think it isn’t even trying.

“If it wanted to solve the problem it could. Why not hire the experts at CAMERA Arabic as consultants to help them detect and eliminate these failures in their content, seeing as they are doing that work anyway?” he said.

The Telegraph also revealed that Nassar, while serving as deputy editor-in-chief of France 24, introduced a September 2016 report featuring the wife of Ahed Abu Ghoulmeh, the head of the operational arm of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), who was serving a life sentence in Israeli prison for directing the 2001 assassination of Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze’evi.

Nassar made no mention of Abu Ghoulmeh’s role in the assassination, the paper reported.

The BBC had promised to overhaul its Arabic-language service after The Telegraph reported last November on the findings of an internal memo by former BBC editorial standards adviser Michael Prescott.

Among its disclosures, the report revealed that BBC Arabic repeatedly featured antisemitic figures as on-air contributors, including Samer Elzaenen, who “called on social media for Jews to be burnt as ‘Hitler did.’” He appeared on BBC Arabic 244 times between November 2023 and April 2025, according to the memo.

The problems extend beyond its Arabic service, Sacerdoti said.

“The BBC’s English content is full of anti-Israel calumnies and deceptions as well. They literally paid a Hamas minister’s family in Gaza to feature the minister’s son as a narrator and lead character in a manipulative documentary without declaring who the child actor was,” he said, referring to the hour-long documentary film “Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone,” which was broadcast on Feb. 17, 2025.

“It also featured non-sequential editing dressed up as a chronological sequence of actuality footage telling a specific but false story attached to a single day of the war. The child in it had different length hair and different shoes in several shots. These deceptions are not explainable as accidents,” Sacerdoti added.

“Their senior reporter admitted he was wrong on a key story but also that he didn’t regret it. The list is extensive now and they never seem able to fix it. They’ve even replaced their head of news and director general over it. But nothing changes. They are a failure of a news organization,” he said.

Media United Kingdom Anti-Israel Bias
David Isaac
David Isaac David Isaac
David Isaac, an expert on Jewish history, politics and current events, is an Israel bureau correspondent for JNS.
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