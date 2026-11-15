Cancel Navi Pillay’s Nobel Peace Prize

What if, after being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the laureate lies, turns the award into a weapon of aggression and, in this case, uses it to amplify hatred against the Jews? If the prize itself becomes antisemitic, can it be canceled, taken out of the hands of Navi Pillay, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate?

Pillay, the former United Nations high commissioner for human rights, was named the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize laureate on Oct. 9 and is due to receive the award at a ceremony in Oslo on Dec. 10.

Haaretz, Israel’s far-left newspaper, traveled to South Africa to interview Pillay for an unrestrained attack on Israel, amplified by an accompanying video.

And so we have the perfect triangle: the story of a young woman oppressed and persecuted in South Africa who becomes a heroic fighter for justice and who, consequently, accuses Israel of genocide. And Haaretz eagerly joins the fray.

Pillay chaired the commission of inquiry that accused Israel of genocide in September 2025. She can claim a fundamental role in transforming the United Nations into Israel’s worst enemy, while it became a friend of the worst forms of Islamism and of dictatorships that sentence dissidents and gay people to death and promote terrorism. In this worldview, the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre becomes resistance to colonialism and apartheid.

In her interview with Haaretz, we learn that, according to Pillay, Israel has killed 73,000 civilians. This invented figure comes from Hamas.

Pillay ignores the defensive war in which approximately 30,000 terrorists were killed in battle—the same terrorists who slaughtered babies and raped and murdered Israeli women. Israeli soldiers fought heroically against an assault and massacre that, this time, truly represented a planned genocide, as envisaged in Hamas’s charter.

Pillay describes Israeli soldiers as though they were characters in a horror film: ferocious, cruel, trained to kill.

She knows little about these generous young people, raised to seek peace but forced to fight for their country’s sacred right to self-defense, a struggle that has continued since 1948.

She forgets that Palestinian children are indoctrinated in jihad from their earliest years. Look at their textbooks and compare them with those used in Israeli schools.

Pillay also ignores a document signed by 75 senior military professionals explaining the “unprecedented” measures Israel has taken to prevent civilian deaths: leaflets, telephone calls, text messages, radio and television broadcasts, and canceled missions.

Israeli soldiers have risked their own lives to protect Palestinian civilians.

Israel has delivered 3.5 million tons of food, 48,000 tons of medicine, 5,000 tons of baby food and 15,000 cubic meters of water. Half a million Gazans have been vaccinated, and 5,000 have been evacuated to hospitals.

But Pillay is a woke saint. She has devoted her life to transforming her image of Israel into a blood libel.

During a visit to Syrian President Bashar Assad, she failed to denounce the slaughter of Syrians. Yet now she recounts stories of Israeli soldiers urinating on naked victims and children undergoing amputations without anesthesia.

A blue-and-white monster, it seems, is invading the world.

Her account helps explain the hypnotized crowds chanting “Free Palestine” without understanding what they are saying.

Hermann Göring is applauding Pillay’s Nobel Prize from hell, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said.

And now he must be applauding twice as loudly, because her interview appeared in an Israeli newspaper.

So, listen up, Oslo: Cancel Navi Pillay’s Nobel Peace Prize.

And as for Haaretz—the same old story of the self-hating Jew.