FAA pauses departing flights due to ‘communication issue,’ Transportation Secretary says
“We will provide immediate updates as we have them,” stated Sean Duffy, the U.S. transportation secretary.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Friday that it was pausing all departing flights due to a “temporary telecommunications outage.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, all flights have been halted,” the agency stated. “Every flight has been accounted for, and international flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis.”
Sean Duffy, the U.S. transportation secretary, said there was a “communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.”
“FAA technicians are investigating the issue,” he wrote. “We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”
Markwayne Mullin, the U.S. homeland security secretary, told reporters at the White House on Friday that there’s “no reason to believe that as of right now this was a threat to the United States,” according to reporting from The Los Angeles Times.