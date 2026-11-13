FAA pauses departing flights due to ‘communication issue,’ Transportation Secretary says

The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Friday that it was pausing all departing flights due to a “temporary telecommunications outage.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, all flights have been halted,” the agency stated . “Every flight has been accounted for, and international flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis.”

Sean Duffy, the U.S. transportation secretary, said there was a “communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.”

“FAA technicians are investigating the issue,” he wrote. “We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”