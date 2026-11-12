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JNS TV   Think Twice

How the arguments inside Israel’s ‘War Room’ determined history

“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin, and guest Elliot Kaufman and Yonah Jeremy Bob, Ep. 246

Jonathan S. Tobin
(Nov. 12, 2026 / JNS)

If you want a better understanding of why the aftermath of Israel’s first election since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led Palestinian Arab terror attacks on its southern communities is so difficult to unravel, then knowing what happened behind the scenes among the Jewish state’s leaders and military commanders is a good place to start. That’s the conclusion JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin draws from the new book, In the War Room: The Inside Story of Israel’s Fight Against the Iranian Axis.

He’s joined on this week’s episode of “Think Twice” by authors Elliot Kaufman of The Wall Street Journal and Jeremy Bob of The Jerusalem Post. The book discusses why a broad cross-section of Israel’s military, intelligence and political leadership failed to anticipate the Hamas onslaught.

It also details how the Biden administration, despite some rhetorical support for the goal of defeating the terrorists after Oct. 7, almost from the start opposed a war to achieve that end. Though the administration was under enormous pressure from the left wing of the Democratic Party to prevent the Israeli government from protecting its people, former President Joe Biden and his staff urged Jerusalem to merely repeat the same failed efforts to restrain Hamas that had been tried before. They were especially eager to prevent any attacks on Iran and its Hezbollah auxiliaries in Lebanon.

The disputes inside Israel’s war room between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi and the opposition leaders who joined the government after Oct. 7, such as former IDF chiefs of staff—retired generals Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot—hinged on whether or not to attack Lebanon before dealing with Gaza, as well as how to balance the two war aims of defeating Hamas and returning the hostages.

In the end, as the authors note, the argument against Netanyahu’s determination to persist in the conflict to defeat Hamas beyond mid-2024 “didn’t age well.” It was only by doing so that he was able to pivot to defeat Hezbollah in Lebanon, which led to the fall of the Assad regime in Syria and then to partnership with the Trump administration against Iran’s nuclear and missile threats.

Still, as Kaufman and Bob point out, in the aftermath of Oct. 7, Israel went on to win militarily on every front and returned home the hostages. But on the diplomatic front, Israel lost.

Whether it can preserve its advantages or grow them in the long run has yet to be determined, depending largely on whether the Trump administration can achieve the ouster of Hamas from power in Gaza and to finish the conflict with Iran.

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Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of JNS, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, available on major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won 60-plus awards for his columns, commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.
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