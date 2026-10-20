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News   Israel News

Herzog, KKL-JNF leaders highlight billion-shekel investment in northern recovery

Some 100 KKL-JNF representatives from 33 countries are taking part in a five-day conference focused on rebuilding Israel’s north.

JNS Staff
President Isaac Herzog and KKL-JNF World Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky at the opening of the Roots of Hope World Leadership Conference in northern Israel, Oct. 18, 2026. Photo by Gadi Sierra/Courtesy KKL-JNF.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and KKL-JNF World Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky at the opening of the Roots of Hope World Leadership Conference in northern Israel, Oct. 18, 2026. Photo by Gadi Sierra/Courtesy KKL-JNF.
(Oct. 20, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund World Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky opened an international leadership conference in the Galilee on Sunday, highlighting more than 1 billion shekels ($333 million) invested in northern Israel’s recovery and development.

Some 100 KKL-JNF leaders from 33 countries are taking part in the five-day conference, which includes discussions, field visits and volunteer activities focused on rehabilitating communities affected by the war.

Former Hamas hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen performs at the opening gala of KKL-JNF’s World Leadership Conference in northern Israel, Oct. 18, 2026. Photo by Gadi Sierra.
Former Hamas hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen performs at the opening gala of KKL-JNF’s World Leadership Conference in northern Israel, Oct. 18, 2026. Photo by Gadi Sierra.

The opening ceremony at Hula Lake Park featured a performance by former Hamas hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, who returned to Israel after 498 days in captivity.

“In the long, dark shadow of Oct. 7 and many months of war on Israel’s northern border, so much was lost,” Herzog said. “Vast areas of forest burned. Families were evacuated from their homes. Towns were emptied. And an entire region once vibrant, vital, flourishing, grew silent.”

The president said rebuilding the region required “not only hands ready to plant and build, but human hearts that know deeply that rebuilding is possible.”

“In the wake of Oct. 7, KKL-JNF mobilized enormous resources to aid this process of recovery and rebuilding,” Herzog said. “Today, in this unique and beautiful region, communities have begun to reassemble; farms are producing again; businesses are reopening their doors. None of this is a given. It is a choice. A choice to keep coming back.”

Participants attend KKL-JNF’s World Leadership Conference in northern Israel, Oct. 18, 2026. Photo by Gadi Sierra.
Participants attend KKL-JNF’s World Leadership Conference in northern Israel, Oct. 18, 2026. Photo by Gadi Sierra.

Since the beginning of 2026, KKL-JNF has approved a strategic development plan totaling approximately 859 million shekels ($286 million) for northern Israel. Its broader investments in the region exceed 1 billion shekels and include infrastructure and public buildings, community protection, assistance for residents of northern border communities and programs aimed at encouraging young families to settle in the region.

The organization is also investing in educational programs and efforts to rehabilitate forests damaged during the war.

“This conference reflects the strength of the partnership and the bonds between Israel and Jewish communities around the world, as well as our shared commitment to turning the Zionist vision into meaningful action on the ground,” Ostrinsky said.

He said KKL-JNF would continue supporting residents of northern and southern Israel and investing in areas affected by the war.

“Our goal is not simply to restore what was lost, but to work together with local residents to build a better future by strengthening communities, investing in education and infrastructure, and promoting long-term growth,” he said.

Conference participants are scheduled to take part in panel discussions on northern Israel’s recovery, climate preparedness, Jewish education abroad and environmental innovation. Farmers, educators, high-tech entrepreneurs and relatives of military reservists are among those participating.

KKL-JNF representatives from around the world will also give talks on Israel advocacy, Jewish education and the challenges facing Jewish communities amid rising antisemitism.

The program includes a volunteer day in communities along the northern border, visits to rehabilitation and development projects and meetings with residents and local officials. Participants will also tour forests damaged during the war and learn about restoration efforts.

The conference is set to conclude in Kiryat Shmona with a cornerstone-laying ceremony for a new KKL-JNF House of Excellence, an educational center that will provide local teenagers with academic support, enrichment programs and leadership development.

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