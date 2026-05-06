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News   Israel News

Hezbollah drone wounds two IDF soldiers

In a separate incident, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a hostile aerial target before it crossed into Israeli territory, according to the IDF.

May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops from the 98th Paratroopers Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops from the 98th Paratroopers Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
( May 6, 2026 / JNS )

Two Israeli soldiers were wounded on Wednesday afternoon when a Hezbollah suicide drone exploded near them during operations in Southern Lebanon.

“In several incidents a short while ago, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched explosive drones and a number of rockets toward IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon,” the military stated.

“As a result, two IDF soldiers were moderately and lightly injured. The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been notified,” added the statement.

In a separate incident, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a hostile aerial target before it crossed into Israeli territory, according to the IDF. No air-raid sirens were activated, in line with protocol, the military said.

Hezbollah fired multiple rockets, suicide drones and mortar shells at IDF troops in Southern Lebanon on Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported in the earlier attacks.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the opening strikes of Israel’s “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response to the Iranian-backed terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered the Israel Defense Forces to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Jerusalem and Beirut on April 16 agreed to a 10-day ceasefire following mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump. The two countries on April 23 agreed to extend the truce for three more weeks following direct talks in Washington, D.C.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the temporary ceasefire through its terrorist attacks.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities,” the premier said. “We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well.”

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