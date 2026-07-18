More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IAF kills another Hamas terrorist who held hostages in Gaza

The company commander also served as an aide to senior figures in Hamas’s “military wing,” including Mohammed Deif.

JNS
Anas Mahmoud Ahmed Hamdan, a Hamas company commander who held Israeli hostages in captivity, was killed on July 16, 2026, in a precise strike in the Khan Yunis area. Graphic created by the IDF.
Anas Mahmoud Ahmed Hamdan, a Hamas company commander who held Israeli hostages in captivity, was killed by a precise strike in the Khan Yunis area on July 16, 2026. Graphic: IDF.
(July 18, 2026 / JNS)

Israel on Thursday killed a Hamas terrorist who took part in holding Israelis captive after their abduction during the Gazan invasion of the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.

Anas Mahmoud Ahmed Hamdan was killed in a airstrike in the Khan Yunis area, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Hamdan, a Hamas company commander, was also responsible for the propaganda activities of Hamas’s Khan Yunis Brigade, the statement continued.

Additionally, he has served as a close aide to senior commanders in Hamas’s “military wing,” including Mohammed Deif and Rafaa Salameh, the IDF and Shin Bet continued.

During the war, Hamdan was also responsible for documenting the hostages during Hamas’s staged release ceremonies, and before the war, he was involved in the captivity of Avera Mengistu—an Israeli citizen with a history of mental illness who entered Gaza on his own accord in 2015 and was freed in February 2025.

“Recently, Hamdan trained Hamas terrorists and worked to advance terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians. The terrorist posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and was eliminated in a precise aerial strike,” the IDF stated.

Hamdan joins a growing list of slain Gazan terrorists who took part in the Oct. 7 massacre.

On Thursday night, the IDF announced that it had eliminated a Hamas platoon commander who infiltrated Israeli territory during the Gazan invasion.

Nihad Arouq, a platoon commander in Hamas’s Shati Battalion, was killed earlier on Thursday in the northern Gaza Strip, it said.

Overnight Wednesday, the IDF destroyed four Hamas weapons storage facilities in a series of strikes in central Gaza.

The facilities contained Kalashnikov rifles, RPGs, grenades, explosive devices and “additional military equipment,” according to the IDF.

The military said the weapons, intended for use in attacks on soldiers operating near the ceasefire line and Israeli civilians, were dismantled “in order to remove the threat.”

Soldiers remain deployed in the Gaza Strip in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the army said.

The Oct. 10, 2025, truce in the Palestinian territory ended the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people, primarily civilians, and taking 251 hostages.

Gaza Strip Terrorism Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Defense and Security
JNS
JNS JNS
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun delivers a televised address on a ceasefire in Beirut, Lebanon, April 17, 2026. Source: @LBpresidency/X.
World News
Lebanese president departs for White House summit
President Aoun is expected to speak with American officials about an Israeli withdrawal from Southern Lebanon.
July 18, 2026
JNS
Part of an Iranian ballistic missile lodged in the desert near Vered Yeriho in Judea and Samaria, after being fired toward Israel, June 8, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
U.S. News
US embassy in Jerusalem issues security alert for citizens
The warning comes as Iran again attacks its neighbors and American military sites.
July 18, 2026
JNS
Passengers arrive at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on Sept. 2, 2024. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Israel bets on artificial intelligence to reinvent tourism
The Travel Innovation IL platform aims to connect tourism companies, technology firms, startups, investors, government bodies and academia to promote technological solutions for the industry.
July 18, 2026
Francesca Hong, a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly representing the state's 76th district, June 2026. Credit: RandoWikiContributer via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
DSA-backed candidate rises in Wisconsin governor’s race as Democratic field narrows
With Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez suspending her campaign, state Rep. Francesca Hong, a Democratic Socialists of America member with a record of anti-Israel activism, and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes have emerged as the Democratic Party’s leading candidates ahead of the Aug. 11 primary.
July 17, 2026
Jake Auchincloss
U.S. News
Rep from most Jewish district in New England defends vote to cut off Israel aid
Rep. Jake Auchincloss accused President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu of breaking the compact underlying U.S. military assistance to Israel by launching the war against Iran.
July 17, 2026
JNS
Adam Smith Washington
U.S. News
Rep. Adam Smith tells JNS he’s ‘aware’ AIPAC might stop supporting him after vote on US aid to Israel
“I want to maintain the dialogue and the conversation, because I think they need to work harder to try to figure out how to get more friends instead of creating more enemies,” the Washington Democrat said.
July 17, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Think Twice
Why does the Israeli left endorse blood libels against their own nation?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Gadi Taub, Ep. 230
July 17, 2026 09:00 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Scapegoating the Jews
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Ro Khanna and the weaponization of anti-Zionism in American politics
Jonathan S. Tobin