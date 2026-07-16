IDF eliminates Hamas sniper battalion commander in central Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday eliminated the commander of a Hamas sniper battalion, the military said on Thursday.

Omar Ahmed Abu Qasem, a commander in Hamas’s “military wing,” was killed in a strike in central Gaza, according to the statement.

“Throughout the war, Abu Qasem took part in carrying out terror attacks against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip,” the military stated.

In recent months, the terrorist helped rebuild Hamas’s military capabilities and “advanced additional terror attacks against IDF troops, in violation of the ceasefire agreement,” the statement continued.

Soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” it added.

The Oct. 10, 2025, truce in the Gaza Strip ended the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people, primarily civilians, and taking 251 hostages.