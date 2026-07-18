US embassy in Jerusalem issues security alert for citizens

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem issued a warning message on Saturday, advising U.S. citizens in the Middle East to “exercise increased caution” due to high tensions in the region.

“We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. Americans traveling in or through the region should also check with their air carriers to make sure their flights are still scheduled,” the embassy said in a statement.

It advised Americans against traveling to Gaza, northern Israel and Israel’s border with Egypt expect for the Taba Crossing point.

Due to high tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. Americans… pic.twitter.com/xEtmrsBW25 — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) July 18, 2026

Israel has thus far avoided the resurgence of military skirmishes with Iran and its proxies in the Middle East, while U.S. forces have resumed strikes on the Islamic Republic due to a dispute over the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran has threatened that it will not allow vessels transit through alternate routes in the choke point without its advanced authorization, and has reportedly followed through by launching one-way attack drones and missiles at commercial chips, triggering the current escalation.