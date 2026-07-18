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Lebanese president departs for White House summit

President Aoun is expected to speak with American officials about an Israeli withdrawal from Southern Lebanon.

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Lebanese President Joseph Aoun delivers a televised address on a ceasefire in Beirut, Lebanon, April 17, 2026. Source: @LBpresidency/X.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun delivers a televised address in Beirut on a ceasefire with Israel, April 17, 2026. Source: @LBpresidency/X.
(July 18, 2026 / JNS)

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun took off for Washington on Saturday morning at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, the Lebanese Presidency announced in an Arabic language post on X.

He was accompanied by his wife, Naamat Aoun, the presidency added.

“A Lebanese-American summit will be held at the White House, and President Aoun will conduct meetings and consultations with a number of American officials addressing the situation in Lebanon and the possible means to consolidate the ceasefire, restore security and stability to Lebanon in general and the south in particular, the withdrawal of Israel from the Lebanese areas it occupies, and the extension of the state’s authority over all areas,” the statement read.

Israel and Lebanon signed the 14-point Israel-Lebanon Trilateral Framework Agreement on June 26 that sets the terms for the Lebanese Armed Forces’ deployment in areas where Israeli troops withdraw. The IDF is currently stationed in a security zone that runs along the Israeli-Lebanese border. If official Lebanese forces demonstrate their ability to clear these areas of terrorist elements, such as the Iranian-backed proxy Hezbollah, Israel would withdraw from additional areas as a platform for normalization between the two countries, according to the framework agreement.

In Rome on Tuesday and Wednesday, Israeli and Lebanese delegations held a sixth round of U.S.-mediated talks, agreeing on guidelines for implementing the framework agreement’s initial “pilot zones” and moving into a technical phase of negotiations.

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