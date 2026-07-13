More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

UN finally admits Hamas violently disrupting aid in Gaza

A senior U.S. official told JNS that a foreign aid watchdog “consistently flagged incidents of Hamas interference in the delivery of aid, which the U.N., until now, chose to ignore.”

Mike Wagenheim
umanitarian Aid to Gaza
Armed Palestinians sit on trucks carrying humanitarian aid near the Zikim border crossing between Israel and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, Aug. 18, 2025. Photo by Khalil Kahlout/Flash90.
(July 13, 2026 / JNS)

After years of claiming that Israel falsely accused Hamas of blocking humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza, the United Nations said on Sunday that the terror group, which it didn’t name, has “endangered humanitarian personnel, intimidated workers delivering lifesaving food assistance and disrupted lifesaving humanitarian operations.”

Ramiz Alakbarov, U.N. deputy special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, stated that on Saturday, armed people “affiliated with the de facto authorities” forced their way into a food distribution point in northern Gaza and entered a World Food Programme warehouse “and reportedly assaulted two truck drivers who were delivering humanitarian supplies.”

Humanitarian workers were forced to halt food distributions as a result, according to Alakbarov, who twice blamed “de facto authorities.”

Hamas controls the enclave.

“The U.N. at last states the obvious on systemic Hamas theft and diversion of aid in Gaza,” a senior U.S. official told JNS.

Over the past two years, investigators with the inspector general’s office at the U.S. Agency for International Development “consistently flagged incidents of Hamas interference in the delivery of aid, which the U.N., until now, chose to ignore,” the senior U.S. official told JNS.

The incidents with the “de facto authorities” in question “are not isolated” and “reflect an increasingly dangerous pattern of intimidation, violence and obstruction, including smuggling attempts, targeting and abusing humanitarian operations,” Alakbarov stated.

Alakbarov also blamed Israel, as the global body often does when it is commenting on the misdeeds of the enemies of the Jewish state.

“The expansion of areas under Israeli control is further reducing the space available to civilians, making it imperative that humanitarian assistance is able to move safely and reach people in need without interference,” Alakbarov stated.

The Israeli military operates in parts of the Strip, as global organizations seek Hamas’s disarmament as part of a ceasefire and peace process, which Washington brokered.

U.N. officials have said persistently that desperate citizens and local armed gangs had diverted or stolen aid in Gaza.

United Nations Gaza Strip Terrorism
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
Emergency personnel from United Hatzalah, Israel Police, the Etzion Search and Rescue Unit and Israel Fire and Rescue Services gather near Beit Shemesh during an overnight search for missing hiker Aharon Matityahu Berkman, who was found alive on a steep cliff near Nes Harim on July 13, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Missing man rescued from cliff after overnight search near Beit Shemesh
United Hatzalah volunteers using drones, all-terrain vehicles and foot patrols found Aharon Berkman alive after he called for help and threw personal items toward rescuers.
July 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Gavel
U.S. News
Texas man extradited from Qatar to face fraud, money-laundering charges
Abdullah Anwar allegedly fled to Pakistan after his 2021 indictment and was later arrested in Qatar as part of an FBI investigation into a network accused of causing more than $1 billion in losses.
July 13, 2026
Eliyahu (Eli) Vered Hazan. Credit: Israeli Foreign Ministry.
Israel News
Eli Vered Hazan named new world chairman of Keren Hayesod
The Israeli envoy to Singapore will succeed Sam Grundwerg following an orderly transition after eight years of leadership.
July 13, 2026
Steve Linde
Oracle Park
U.S. News
San Francisco Giants Jewish Heritage Night celebrates Jewish culture, identity
Rabbi Yosef Langer of Chabad of San Francisco told JNS that blowing the shofar has been “bringing people together since the beginning of time, and baseball is a sport that brings all peoples together.”
July 13, 2026
Aaron Bandler
A man wearing a Democratic Socialists of America jacket during a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, March 1, 2020. Credit: Cory Doctorow via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
DSA rejects membership vote on 2028 presidential endorsement
The Democratic Socialists of America’s national leadership voted 14-13 against a nationwide membership poll as DSA-backed candidates run in Democratic primaries across the country.
July 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Trump
U.S. News
Trump says US ‘taking over’ Strait of Hormuz
The Iranian leadership has “nothing,” the president told Fox News.
July 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump, Netanyahu
JNS TV / JLMinute
Is Israel preparing for the next phase of the Iran conflict?
July 13, 2026 05:30 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin