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IDF confirms Hezbollah killed UNIFIL peacekeeper in Lebanon

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to exploit the ceasefire to carry out terror activities, while endangering and harming international forces and personnel,” the IDF said.

Apr. 19, 2026

IDF confirms Hezbollah killed UNIFIL peacekeeper in Lebanon

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Guterres Lebanon
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at the headquarters of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Naqoura, Lebanon, on Jan. 17, 2025. Credit: Pasqual Gorriz/U.N. Photo.
( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )

An operational and intelligence assessment found that a Hezbollah terrorist cell opened fire on UNIFIL forces a day earlier as they attempted to clear unexploded ordnance in the Al-Ghandouriyah area of southern Lebanon,
the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

A French UNIFIL peacekeeper was killed and three others were wounded in the attack, two of them seriously.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to exploit the ceasefire to carry out terror activities, while endangering and harming international forces and personnel in Lebanon,” the IDF said.

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