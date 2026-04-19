Israeli envoy: Swedish authorities tolerating ‘open antisemitism’ on Stockholm streets
“The same centuries-old stereotypes and blood libels, repackaged by replacing ‘Jews’ with ‘Zionists,’” Ziv Nevo Kulman wrote on X.
Swedish authorities continue to tolerate open acts of antisemitism on the streets of Stockholm, as freedom of expression is weaponized to promote hate and incitement against Jews, Israel’s Ambassador to Sweden, Ziv Nevo Kulman, said on Sunday.
“Open acts of antisemitism, week after week in the streets of Stockholm. The same centuries-old stereotypes and blood libels, repackaged by replacing ‘Jews’ with ‘Zionists,’” Nevo Kulman wrote on X.
He was responding to footage circulating online of a “protest” in the Swedish capital, in which anti-Israel activists staged a scene appearing to depict a Jewish man—wearing a kippah and covered in blood—threatening to slit the throat of a Palestinian woman, as the crowd chanted, “Crush Zionism.”
Open acts of antisemitism, week after week in the streets of Stockholm.— Ziv Nevo Kulman 🇮🇱 (@zivnk) April 19, 2026
The same centuries-old stereotypes and blood libels, repackaged by replacing “Jews”with “Zionists.”
Authorities tolerate “freedom of expression”being abused to promote hate and incitement against a… https://t.co/cnD8gJ6svJ
“Authorities tolerate ‘freedom of expression’ being abused to promote hate and incitement against a national minority,” wrote Nevo Kulman. “Too many bystanders say nothing. ‘It’s not their war.’ This is Europe, 2026.”