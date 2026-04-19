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News   Antisemitism

London boosts security after weekend synagogue arson cases

Police increase patrols around Jewish sites after two suspected attempts to burn down synagogues.

Apr. 19, 2026
JNS Staff

London boosts security after weekend synagogue arson cases

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Metropolitan Police officers patrol London in December 2025. Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police.
Metropolitan Police officers patrol London in December 2025. Credit: Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police.
( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )

Police in London beefed up their presence around Jewish institutions following a suspected attempt to burn down a synagogue on Saturday, one day after an alleged arson attack on the former offices of a Jewish charity, police said.

“Uniformed and plain-clothed officers will maintain a strong presence around the borough, including providing reassurance to Jewish places of worship and businesses. Extra stop and search powers have also been introduced across Barnet to help deter acts of violence and target any potential offenders,” the Metropolitan Police wrote in a statement on Saturday night.

Armed response vehicles and Counter Terrorism Policing resources “have also been deployed to the area to support the increased local policing plan. Police motorbikes and interceptors will also be in and around communities to bolster efforts, the police said.

The arson in Kenton, in northwestern London, on Saturday resulted in “minor damage to an interior room” at the synagogue and no injuries, the Community Security Trust, British Jewry’s security organ and watchdog on antisemitism, said in a statement on Sunday. The statement also said that police had arrived at the scene and were investigating what led to the incident.

On Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said it was probing another arson attack that took place on Friday night in Hendon, also in northern London, against a business that had been previously owned by a Jewish charity.

The site on Hendon Way still bears signs of the former owner, reading “jewish futures.”

A man was seen to approach a row of shops with a plastic bag with what was later found to be three bottles containing fluid. He placed the bag next to the building and lit the items in the bag, according to police. The bottles failed to fully ignite and the man fled the scene.

That incident, too, resulted in minor damage and no injuries.

On March 23, four ambulances of the Hatzola Northwest Jewish emergency response group were set on fire in the London neighborhood of Golders Green.

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