IDF slays two Hamas financiers in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated two terrorists in Gaza last week who helped move millions of shekels from Iran and Turkey to Hamas, the IDF and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Sunday.

Alaa Ibrahim Nimer Arshi, a Hamas cell commander, was killed in a strike in the Gaza City area on Wednesday, while Karam Riyad Hassan Abu Butaihan, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist involved in transferring funds to Hamas, was killed in in the Nuseirat area on Tuesday, according to the statement.

צה"ל חיסל שני מחבלים שהעבירו מיליוני שקלים לארגון הטרור חמאס והשמיד מחסן אמצעי לחימה



צה"ל תקף במרחב העיר עזה בשבוע שעבר וחיסל את המחבל עלאא' אבראהים נמר ערשי, מפקד חולייה בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס.



בתקיפה נוספת במרחב נוציראת בשבוע שעבר, צה"ל חיסל את כרם ריאד חסן אבו… pic.twitter.com/VVrh0KzoqW — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 25, 2026

“These funds were recently used to support Hamas’s efforts to rebuild its military capabilities and plan terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians, constituting a systematic violation of the ceasefire,” it said.

On Thursday, the IDF and Shin Bet also destroyed a Hamas weapons storage facility in an airstrike in central Gaza. It held Kalashnikov rifles, a launcher and rockets, the military said.

The IDF said it issued advance warnings to nearby noncombatants, and used precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

In a separate statement, the IDF said troops killed two terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line in two incidents in the northern and southern Gaza Strip on Friday.

Israeli forces remain deployed under Southern Command in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to act against immediate threats, the military said.