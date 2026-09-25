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Intel, Israel’s Education Ministry sign AI, STEM agreement

The partnership will expand mentoring programs and integrate artificial intelligence into technological education across the school system.

JNS Staff
Education Minister Yoav Kisch (second from left) and Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attend the signing of an agreement between Israel’s Education Ministry and Intel to expand AI and STEM education, New York, Sept. 24, 2026. Credit: Shachar Azran.
Education Minister Yoav Kisch (second from left) and Sara Netanyahu (center), an educational and career psychologist and the wife of the prime minister, attend the signing in New York of an agreement between Israel’s Education Ministry and Intel to expand AI and STEM education, Sept. 24, 2026. Photo by Shachar Azran.
(Sept. 25, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Education Ministry and Intel have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand artificial intelligence and STEM education throughout the country’s school system, the Prime Minister’s Office and the ministry announced in a joint statement on Friday.

The agreement was signed in New York on Thursday in the presence of Sara Netanyahu, an educational and career psychologist and the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Education Minister Yoav Kisch, White House representatives and senior Intel executives.

The initiative follows Sara Netanyahu’s participation in the “Fostering the Future Together” conference convened in Washington in March by U.S. first lady Melania Trump for spouses of world leaders. The international initiative focuses on helping children navigate the digital age and addressing the opportunities and risks presented by rapidly developing technology.

Its four areas of focus are artificial intelligence in education, educational technology, digital literacy and online safety.

Under the agreement, Intel employees will expand mentoring programs for Israeli students and educators, with an emphasis on AI and science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.

The parties will also work to incorporate AI into technological education programs, provide mentors for teachers and students, and expand joint activities in schools and municipalities.

Cooperation will continue through the STARTCUP competition. Four Israeli projects selected following last school year’s competition are slated to be presented at Intel’s global Artificial Intelligence Festival.

“I am proud to lead in Israel this important initiative of U.S. first lady Melania Trump, whose goal is to ensure that our children have a safe, advanced future filled with opportunities,” Mrs. Netanyahu said.

“The important partnership we have established with Intel will enable students and teachers in Israel to gain tools and knowledge from those at the forefront of global technological innovation,” she added.

Kisch said the expanded cooperation would allow Israeli students to learn about AI and technology alongside the people developing them.

“The company’s engineers will mentor students and teachers and help expand STEM education,” he said. “Together, we will equip Israel’s students with the tools they need to succeed and lead in a world that is changing before our eyes.”

Education Science and Technology
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