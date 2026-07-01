Israel aims to have 70% of all vehicles use renewable energies by 2050

Israel’s Trasportation Ministry has presented a national plan to reduce the use of private vehicles and increase the rate of sustainable travel to approximately 70% in major metropolitan areas by the year 2050.

The program is designed to ensure optimal mobility for Israeli citizens in the coming decades, improve accessibility to employment centers and services and strengthen connectivity between parts of the country, while reducing the use of private vehicles.

The plan sets a goal of increasing the proportion of trips by sustainable means to approximately 70% in the coming decades, alongside reducing the share of private vehicles to approximately 30%.

The national plan includes an investment of hundreds of billions of shekels by 2050 in developing the road network, Israel Railways, the Dan Bloc (Tel Aviv area) Metro, light rail, traffic control systems, buses, and walking and cycling infrastructure.